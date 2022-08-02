The country is slowly beginning to acknowledge the magnitude of the damage Joe Biden has done in his eighteen months in office. Increasingly, you hear comments to the effect that he is the worst President in American history.

That’s certainly true. It also greatly understates the scope of what Joe has done.

Take the next worst President in American history. Dig down twenty feet through raw sewage and filth. You might find Biden.

While the so-called mainstream press continues its work as the propaganda arm of an intellectually bankrupt Democratic Party, the economy of the United States is literally dissolving around us. The whole system is shutting down and collapsing. We are staggering toward a cliff, and the man in the Oval Office is reading his teleprompter, following Xi Jinping’s instructions and telling us to ignore reality.

Forty-five percent of all independent restaurants in America could not pay their rent in July. Thirty-four percent of all small businesses were in the same boat. We talk all the time about how small business is the backbone of the U.S. economy. Not anymore. It is dying. Fast.

Amazon just cut 100,000 employees. The global behemoth which made bank even during the height of the pandemic is feeling the pain. The cut is the largest in the history of Amazon.

Google’s parent company Alphabet has announced a hiring freeze. Apple has slowed hiring. Coinbase is cutting its staff by 13%. Microsoft has slowed hiring. Netflix just fired 500 employees. Peloton has fired 2,800 employees and is not yet done with the purge. Twitter cut its talent acquisition team by 30%. Robinhood cut 9% of its workforce in April.

Food banks all over the country are reporting a dramatic increase in the number of people visiting their locations. Many of the folks now relying on food banks are individuals who have never visited food banks before.

“With food costs rising at their fastest rate in decades, we’re seeing many families that were already barely keeping their heads above water are now increasingly and more frequently relying on food pantries,” Jilly Stephens, the CEO of City Harvest, told DailyMail.com

The price of gasoline is up 60% over a year ago. Inflation in June hit 9.1%.

Meat and poultry are 10.4% more expensive now than they were at this time last year.

A recent survey from Suffolk University/USA TODAY revealed that 45.3% of Americans have had to cut back on their spending on groceries. Another 59.4% said they are eating out less often as a result of inflation. Forty-eight percent said they are driving less due to sky-high gas prices, and 45.4% said they are postponing or canceling vacations or travel plans amid rising costs.

Americans are living off their credit cards. As of the end of the second quarter of this year, they owed a whopping $885 billion dollars to credit card companies. The worst hit is younger Americans who are wracking up debt at a terrifying pace.

Now that COVID-19-related eviction moratoriums have gone away, evictions across the country are skyrocketing. In New York City the number of evictions of tenants unable to pay the rent has increased every month this year. So far this year city marshals have executed at least 1,527 residential evictions. The rise in the number of evictions has coincided with an increase in the number of people entering city homeless shelters.

There has also been an increase in so-called self-evictions. Individuals who can’t pay the rent don’t wait to be forced out. They simply take their belongings and leave. None of those actions are reflected in the city’s data on evictions.

None of this is happening by accident or because of factors beyond our control. The economy is being wrecked by the very deliberate actions of an administration that either wants to destroy the United States or is demonstrating incompetence on a truly epic scale.

We were – less than two years ago – self-sufficient in energy and experiencing a boom in manufacturing based on the availability of cheap fossil fuels like natural gas. This administration took steps to kill the fossil fuel industry, unleash inflation, and cripple our industrial sector. These were not unforeseen consequences of the actions taken. They were the obvious and intended impacts.

While it was waging jihad on the fossil fuel industry this administration simultaneously embarked on domestic spending on a scale never seen before. Every time we have turned around since Joe Biden sat down in the Oval Office another mammoth “stimulus” bill has been announced. A freshman economics major could have predicted the effect. Just as we were killing the economy, destroying jobs, and making it harder to make a buck we did everything we could to increase prices and squeeze peoples’ pocketbooks even harder.

The very worst part of all this, though, is that no one is pumping the brakes. No one is changing course. Like Thelma and Louise, we are headed straight for a cliff and accelerating.

The pundits are making a great show of debating whether or not we have yet entered a recession. That is a meaningless debate. By the time they finally admit the obvious the situation will be much, much worse. We are headed for disaster with an incompetent Chinese stooge at the helm. God help us.

The man in the White House is Joe Biden – the man who broke America.

