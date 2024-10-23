Under the Harris/Biden Administration, the illegal immigrant population in Pennsylvania has increased 241% and cost taxpayers over $1.64 billion.

That’s one state. There is nothing unique about Pennsylvania. Every state in the Union is being bankrupted by the madness of the Biden/Harris border policies.

“Mississippi’s illegal immigration problem is spiraling out of control and is costing taxpayers millions. Our public schools, hospitals, and prisons will continue to lose massive sums of money that we could have spent on our own citizens if this problem is not solved.”

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves told Fox News Digital that states "are being forced to step up and pay for the Biden-Harris administration’s intentional failure to secure our border, and Mississippi is no exception."

"Their dangerous immigration policies are endangering Americans and putting enormous financial strain on states all across our country — and it’s long past time to put a stop to it. It’s clear Kamala Harris isn’t up to fixing the administration’s self-inflicted problems at the border," he said. "She’s been a disaster as border czar and is actually making the situation worse. Securing our border starts with electing Donald Trump in November."

Joe and Kamala made a deliberate decision to open our borders on day one of this administration. They did not go to Congress or consult the American people. Why would they? They represent the 1%, the “elitists” who believe they own this country and it is your job to shut up, sit down and do what you are told. Rulers don’t consult subjects when making decisions.

Joe and Kamala also did not bother themselves with petty details like how state and local governments were going to pay for the cost of housing, medical care, and education for millions of individuals who would be dumped in cities and towns all around the country. Those kinds of petty details are for the people in the provinces to worry about.

“The greatest national security threat to the American people is posed by these open borders. The social cost has consistently been well in front of the American people. But I don't think we've talked enough about the financial burden to taxpayers and the fiscal impact.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) has done a great job. Studies suggest this cost is upwards of $400 billion, but their cost estimate is $150 billion. The lion's share of that cost is borne by state and local governments. State and local governments can't borrow or print money like the federal government, so they have to balance their budgets by either absorbing this cost through raising taxes or they have to cut services to their citizens.”

“President Biden created this crisis on day one when he signed his first actions that have undermined border security and encouraged illegal immigration. Despite the unprecedented surge in illegal immigration, the Biden administration chose to deny that there was any problem at all. As a matter of fact, just 11 months in they called it quote cyclical or seasonal. They continue to insist that the border is secure at about the 28-month mark.”

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington

Consider the impact on the nation’s schools alone. Illegals are dumped into local communities. Nobody from the federal government then shows up and provides funding or personnel or facilities. If you are a resident of a community already struggling in a terrible economy that’s too bad for you. You are still expected to fork over the tax dollars to handle the influx.

Consider also that many of the children you will now be paying to educate do not speak English and some may never have actually been to school before. It does not matter. You will now bear the cost of finding additional classrooms, English as a Second Language (ESL) instructors, and tutors.

Some of these migrant children stay in ESL classes for six years. To teach them English you have to find an instructor who speaks their language. We are not just talking about Spanish. We are talking kids coming from all over Africa, South Asia, and East Asia. In India alone, 121 different languages are spoken. Don’t forget that after you find an instructor who can speak the appropriate language you then have to translate all your books, tests, and other materials.

“In just these four states in one fiscal year, absorbing this influx of migrant children into public schools may have cost taxpayers almost three-quarters of a billion dollars. (Author calculations. Estimates of education spending: $188,778,975 for California; $239,568,497 for New York; $227,876,600 for Texas; and $10,009,125 for Arizona—for a total of $666,233,197.) Nationwide, the CBP encountered 145,474 accompanied and unaccompanied minors in FY 2023. Based on the national average spending of $16,345 per student, if each such child enrolled in public school in FY 2023, it would increase national education spending by more than $2 billion for one year.”

Heritage Foundation

In New York City students were sent home from school and were switched to online learning to allow migrants to shelter in the school gymnasium. In two Texas high schools in the Austin Independent School District, teachers were forced to instruct students in hallways and conference rooms to accommodate 400-plus migrant children who were enrolled. Because they cannot successfully complete instruction in English in many cases migrant children are simply passed from grade to grade regardless of their test scores. All of the time spent trying to deal with this flood of non-English speaking children obviously means less time spent on the children of legal residents and their education suffers accordingly.

“More than half a million school-age migrant children have arrived in the U.S. since 2022,” reported Reuters earlier this year, citing records collected by Syracuse University. Immigration expert Andrew Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies believes that number is far too low and puts it closer to one million new children dumped into our nation’s schools.

There is no end in sight. As crushing as the flood of illegals has been Joe and Kamala have not changed course or formulated any plans for dealing with the impact. They fully intend to keep our borders open and ignore the devastating consequences.

Joe and Kamala have crushed local communities under the burden of illegal immigration and bankrupted the nation’s schools. Imagine what they can accomplish in four more years.