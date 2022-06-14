You have probably never heard of Jane’s Revenge. If it were a group opposing the teaching of transgender ideology in our elementary schools it would probably have its own FBI task force hounding it by now. It is not. It is a nationwide anarchist terrorist group dedicated to the use of violence against anyone who opposes its radical Marxist agenda. So, it has a pass to do what it pleases.

Jane’s Revenge justifies its violent actions on the basis that it is fighting for a woman’s right to choose when it comes to abortion. Its true agenda is much broader. It is dedicated to the complete destruction of the “patriarchy,” by which it means any element of traditional American society.

Jane’s Revenge has carried out attacks all across this country since it emerged earlier this spring. It has made crystal clear that it intends to continue to carry out attacks and to intensify the level of violence it is using.

The targets of the group are repeatedly and expressly identified. They include churches, crisis pregnancy centers, and pro-life groups. The first communique from Jane's Revenge was posted May 8 to the anonymous blogging host noblogs.org the same day as a vandal and arson attack on Wisconsin Family Action. That communique characterized the attack as a “warning” and claimed it would not issue any further warnings. The authors of the communique claimed to be the victims of a “war” and to have been “shot, bombed, and forced into childbirth without consent.”

“Your anger has been stolen from you.

To this we say: no more. We need to get angry.

We need the state to feel our full wrath.

We need to express this madness fully and with ferocity. We need to quit containing ourselves.

We need them to be afraid of us.”

Janes Revenge

The group’s name is a reference to the Jane Collaborative. The collaborative was an organization performing illegal abortions in Chicago in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

A second communique from Jane’s Revenge on May 30th called explicitly for the creation of “autonomously organized self-defense networks” all across the nation. This is anarchist speak for terrorist cells. The group is not only acting it is growing.

The group’s dedication to violence is manifest and obvious. Its signature slogan is “If abortion isn’t safe, you aren’t either. We are everywhere.” Jane’s Revenge has acted all across the nation attacking targets in places as diverse as Maryland, Wisconsin, New York, Washington State, and Florida.

Already Jane’s Revenge has engaged in firebombings and explicitly threatened greater levels of violence. There is every reason to think that the group is serious. Videos published online threaten attacks on targets using Molotov cocktails, like those used in the Wisconsin attack already, and in one case show “handmaids” running from a building just before it is detonated and destroyed.

Strangely enough the response to the growth of this domestic terror organization has not been to focus on shutting it down. It has been, in fact, to focus on the threat from anti-abortion groups that are supposedly targeting abortion clinics. New York state just earmarked $35 million in taxpayer funds to increase security at abortion clinics. The state is also now investigating pro-life pregnancy centers because they do not perform abortions.

This is despite the fact that the Department of Homeland Security recently released a memo stating that threats to the Supreme Court justices, members of Congress, and other public officials, clergy, and health care providers “are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling.”

What has happened so far is nothing compared to what is coming. Again, Jane’s Revenge is nothing if not explicit about its intentions. This is about violence and revolution. The group is now preparing for what it calls a “Night of Rage” which will be timed to the release of the anticipated Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade. It is also calling for Father’s Day this year to be turned into a day of attacks on the “patriarchy.”

“Whatever form your fury takes, the first step is feeling it.

The next step is carrying that anger out into the world and expressing it physically.

Consider this your call to action.

On the night the final ruling is issued——a specific date we cannot yet predict, but we know is arriving imminently——we are asking for courageous hearts to come out after dark.

Whoever you are and wherever you are, we are asking for you to do what you can to make your anger known.

Jane’s Revenge

This is America in 2022. This is domestic terrorism where violence is celebrated in the interest of revolution.

Share