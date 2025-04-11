An OpEd by Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Zumwalt

Lt. Col. James Zumwalt is a retired Marine infantry officer who served in the Vietnam War, the 1989 intervention into Panama and Desert Storm. He is a senior analyst for Ravenna Associates and heads a security consulting firm named after his father: Admiral Zumwalt & Consultants, Inc.

History has periodically shown us there are people who have a supernatural ability to perceive future events. Perhaps one of the most well known has been the 16th century Frenchman Michel de Nostredame, better known as ”Nostradamus.” In fact, an April 7, 2025 article in The Economic Times queries whether, among the many prophecies in his book, appropriately titled “Les Propheties,” one forewarns of the financial crisis occurring today as a result of President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Modern day interpretations of the famous seer’s prophecies suggest he predicted the Great Fire of London, the French Revolution, the rise of both Napoleon and Hitler as well as both world wars – and even the attacks of 9/11. Whether accurate or not, the problem with some prophecies is that they are general enough that later generations try molding occurrences of their day into fitting the prediction.

The more specificity given a prophecy, the less effort is needed to try and fit the details of a later event into it. The most difficult prophecy to dismiss is one providing such detailed specificity that it can apply to only one person.

This brings us to Tom Zimmer – a World War II veteran and Catholic American who left the U.S. in the early 1970’s to live in a town in Italy. He lived near the Basilica of the Holy House in Loreto, Italy - believed to enshrine the home where the mother of Jesus, Mary, is said to have lived. There, he dedicated his life to his religion, co-authoring a prayer book that sold millions of copies and attending Mass several times daily. He became known as the “Hermit of Loreto,” making several prophecies during his lifetime. Returning home to die in 2008, he passed away the next year at the age of 83.

Most interestingly, he made a very specific prophecy in 1983 about an entrepreneur named Donald Trump. It was made at a time Trump had given no indication he wanted to get into politics. He was simply known for being wealthy, having numerous business interests and being a draw for beautiful women.

Before sharing Zimmer’s prophecy, it is important to remember what Trump has been through, as summed up in an article appearing in the WLT Report a few months before the November 2024 presidential election:

“…So you have a billionaire living a charmed life…top of his game in real estate, the #1 TV show on NBC, great wife, great family….and he gives it all up to run for President. “From that point on, he is smeared, targeted, lied about, defamed, attacked, fought at every turn….and still he wins the Presidency on his first try. “From there things only get worse, he’s impeached twice, then once out of office spends the next 4 years defending himself against illegal and unconstitutional lawfare, and when that proves unsuccessful ‘they’ literally try to kill him on live TV at a Rally in Butler, PA. “Only by the grace of God and about 3 centimeters does he dodge death.”

It was 37 years before Trump ran for president in 2016 that Zimmer prophesied the then non-politician would be elected and re-elected president so God could use him in a big way. He declared “Donald Trump would lead America back to God.”

Incredulous as the prophecy sounds and that God would select Trump to lead it, the facts cannot be denied. With God-less, supposedly Catholic, Democrat Party leaders like President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) at the helm, America had been a nation in religious decline.

Biden’s disdain for Christianity was best shown by his selection of Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day of Visibility.” It should be obvious why he gave no thought to selecting one of the holiest periods under Islam – Ramadan –for such a celebration. He also weaponized the FBI to go after Catholics, spying on traditionalists from coast to coast. A 2022 study cited the Democratic Party as a prime example of a group that has transitioned away from religion. Such disdain by Biden for Western religion, reflected as well by his pro-abortion stand, has helped contribute to a decline in church attendance.

During just a single generation, the landscape of American religious belief and behavior has undergone sweeping changes. A growing share of the adult public abstains from regular religious practice. They profess greater doubts about the existence of God and no longer identify with any established religious tradition.[xi] A recent survey found that young adults have far less robust religious experiences compared to previous generations.[xii] And although surveys vary in the exact rate of religious decline, there is no disagreement about the trajectory of American religion. The Democratic Party’s Transformation: More Diverse, Educated, and Liber...

Trump will have his work cut out for him if Zimmer’s prophecy is fully accurate. But, with Zimmer’s accuracy so far in naming Trump as a future president years before he had given any thought to running and prophesying that he would serve two terms, a betting man would be wise not to bet against Trump leading America back to God. Afterall, Trump appears to have a Silent Partner working with him.