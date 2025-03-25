An OpEd by Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Zumwalt

Lt. Col. James Zumwalt is a retired Marine infantry officer who served in the Vietnam War, the 1989 intervention into Panama and Desert Storm. He is a senior analyst for Ravenna Associates and heads a security consulting firm named after his father: Admiral Zumwalt & Consultants, Inc.

Although physically different, two different energy forces rate the same descriptive term.

The first has the ability to put the entire universe at risk; the second has been putting our Nation at risk for years.

The effect of the former, found in space, causes the universe to expand faster over time; the effect of the latter, found in the U.S., conducts itself as if it is lost in space. While the former is known as “dark energy,” it appropriately describes the second–the Democrat Party’s leadership–as well. This is especially so as scientists, in respect to the dark energy in space, and patriots, in respect to the Democrats’ leadership, learn things about each.

Comparing the major issue confronting both these dark energy forces, that which confronts the first seems relatively simple and straightforward compared to that facing the second.

The space-bound dark force is enormous, making up almost 70% of the universe. Scientists have long believed it is a constant force that will continue pushing the stars and galaxies away from each other at an ever accelerating rate, perhaps one day ripping the universe apart. But, last year, evidence began emerging that this force may now be weakening.

Before we celebrate, however, the possibility also exists that, after the dark energy has run its course and sufficiently weakened so as to stop expanding, it could eventually collapse upon the universe in what is known as the “Big Crunch.”

Thus, the outer space dark energy problem may well prove self-resolving, at least until reversing direction.

That brings us to the second “dark energy” - Democrat Party leadership. Having led its followers to a resounding 2024 presidential election defeat, losing the U.S. Senate as well, it has transformed into dark energy itself. Yet, in the aftermath of this defeat, the leadership’s energy has not been focused on self-reflection and identifying those issues popularly supported by their party membership. Instead, their energy has turned dark, expended primarily on criticizing President Donald Trump simply to undermine his ability to do his job.

But what is most disturbing about the Democrat Party’s dark energy leadership is how far they have progressively drifted to the left from the Democrat Party of President John F. Kennedy (JFK). Sadly, it seems the leaders themselves do not even recognize this has happened.

It is evident, however, by two key issues of concern to their party’s voters demonstrated by Trump’s win: open borders and transgender women competing against biological women in sports.

It is difficult to identify a Democrat Party president in modern times who supported illegal immigration, opening up our borders to allow them in as did the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. JFK and Lyndon Johnson sought immigration reform but not open borders; the same with Jimmy Carter. Bill Clinton gave a State of the Union speech lambasting illegal immigration. It was only under President Barack Obama that deporting illegal aliens was not a top priority, although this was not from a policy standpoint but rather from one of available resources. With Biden, however, the illegal immigrant floodgates were opened.

Meanwhile, Democrats still embrace the absurdity of empowering transgender females to compete in sports against biological females, as if there is no physical disadvantage in the latter doing so. A 2024 United Nations (UN) study revealed that transgender female athletes have won nearly 900 medals in women’s sports. While transgender males have competed in biological male sporting events, there are few indications of dominant wins, logically suggesting the lack of any advantage is due to one missing element–testosterone. But how can Democrat Party leaders totally ignore a testosterone advantage exists.

The incalcitrant attitude of the Democrat Party leadership has negatively impacted upon its followers, evidenced by a recent poll released by none other than Democrat-friendly CNN.

CNN’s poll reports Democrats have hit a new low in approval ratings. Since January 2021, those ratings have dropped 20 points – to 29%! Undoubtedly, this dismal showing reflects the fact that rather than the party’s leadership taking on and explaining issues to voters, it seeks to unify behind a single anti-Trump message, frequently promoting him as Hitler-esque.

The failure of the party leadership’s anti-Trump approach is reflected by a NBC poll that reveals something that has not occurred since 2004. For the first time since then, a high percentage of Americans (44%) feel confident the country is “headed in the right direction.” Interestingly once again under a Republican – up 20 points since last November.

What is disconcerting today is that Democrat Party leaders still have failed to have a badly needed “come to Jesus” meeting to determine how they have strayed in abandoning their followers’ interests. Like dark energy in space may one day reverse itself to effect the Big Crunch, the Democrat leadership needs to effect its own “Big Crunch” by reversing its progressive policies.

In the meantime, however, we are finding not only do Democrats put Trump on their firing line, they put their own party members there as well simply for cooperating on the president’s agenda. Just ask Senator Chuck Schumer the consequences of doing so.

There is one aspect of party leadership Democrats seem firm on. In a move comparable to the Titanic’s captain – had he survived its sinking in 1912 –seeking a new command afterward, President Joe Biden has offered to be the party’s messenger. The offer was not embraced enthusiastically. Of course we do not know whether this is due to the party simply not yet having a message to promote or the fear, if there is one, Biden will be unable to remember it.

For the two dark forces above, there is both good and bad news. The good news is that a weakening of dark energy in outer space may give Planet Earth a little more survivability time. The bad news is that the Democrat Party’s misguided leadership has evolved into a dark energy that can destroy the traditional values that have served to make our country great.

If only the latter could now go the way of the former!