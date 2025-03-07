An ISIS-K operative involved in the attack at Abbey Gate in Kabul that killed 13 American servicemen has been apprehended and brought to the United States. He may or may not ultimately prove to be the “mastermind” of that attack the Pakistanis claim he is. Nevertheless, he is a member of ISIS-K, and it is certainly good news that he will face justice. Now we just have to worry about all of those ISIS-K operators that are already inside the United States planning attacks.



The purpose of intelligence is ultimately not to catch individuals who have already carried out terrorist attacks. It is to identify terrorist operatives before they have struck. It is to take them off the street and make sure no attack ever happens.



We have a lot of catching up to do in that regard right here at home. Joe Biden allowed a completely unknown number of terrorists to enter this country during his tenure. Reporting indicates that at least 400 ISIS-K operatives came into the United States via one network alone. No one has any idea how many others also arrived.

Only days ago an ISIS-K operative was arrested in Brooklyn. According to the Department of Justice, he had been in place since 2016. He was actively raising funds and sending them abroad. He was in contact with ISIS-K representatives in Turkey and elsewhere.

“Mansuri Manuchekhri, 33, of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, New York, was arrested today for allegedly conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) and to the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), possessing firearms while unlawfully in the United States, and immigration fraud. Manuchekhri was arrested today and made his initial appearance this afternoon in the Eastern District of New York.”

Department of Justice

“The defendant allegedly supported ISIS and sent thousands of dollars overseas to individuals connected to ISIS,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “The FBI is focused on preventing acts of terrorism and ISIS has a long and violent record of harming U.S. citizens. We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to find and hold accountable those who assist terrorists and endanger the safety of Americans at home or abroad.”

Manuchekri was not some wannabe bad guy fantasizing about jihad. He was the real deal. He sent more than $50,000 abroad to terrorists in Syria and Turkey. One of the individuals with whom he was in contact was later arrested by Turkish authorities for his involvement in a January 2024 terrorist attack on a church in Istanbul for which ISIS-K publicly claimed responsibility.

Manuchekri also possessed multiple firearms and made frequent visits to shooting ranges. In February 2022, Manuchekhri recorded himself firing an assault rifle at a shooting range in New Jersey and sent the video to one of the ISIS-affiliated individuals in Turkey with the message, “Praise God, I am ready, brother.”

Last Fall, eight Tajiks connected to ISIS-K were arrested. They were planning an attack on an LGBTQ establishment in Philadelphia and looked to target “infidels”. All eight had crossed the southern border using the Harris-Biden administration’s CBP One phone app.

Keep in mind that in 2024 ISIS-K executed a whole series of mass-casualty attacks in Iran, Turkey, and Russia, killing hundreds of civilians. The group is organized, lethal, and constantly evolving. One of its recent publications instructed operatives how to use drones to deliver explosives to target high-profile sporting events.

The ISIS-inspired attack in New Orleans was horrific enough. It was miniscule in contrast with what may be coming.

“There is no question that our national security is in a state of disrepair after the past four years of failed leadership. Americans have been the target of terror at public celebrations, and ISIS and Al-Qaeda are emboldened in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. There is immense work to do to correct course and bolster our homeland security—that work begins now.”

Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX)

The border is largely secure. We are once again taking steps to prevent dangerous individuals from entering the country. None of that changes the reality of the situation regarding those already here. The Biden administration adopted a de facto open borders policy. Anyone could enter the country, and no one kept tabs on where they went or determined why they were here.

We must acknowledge, therefore, that it is a virtual certainty that we have right now on our shores, teams of individuals sent here to carry out attacks. Those attacks will not be confined to running people over with a car as we saw in New Orleans. They may be more destructive than those we saw on 9/11.

What this highlights is the priority we must give to repairing our intelligence and law enforcement agencies and getting them back in the fight. We are out of time. We don’t need intelligence and arrests at some point down the road. We need them yesterday.

It’s great we caught one of the guys involved in the Abbey Gate attack. Now let’s get the guys planning the attack that hasn’t happened yet.