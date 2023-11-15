The Vigilant Fox, on his Substack site (quoting the Substack site of Dr. Makis), reported that eleven children, ages 9 to 19, had cardiac arrests at American schools in the last few months. They were listed as:

14-year-old Knox MacEwen, from Davie, Florida, was a Western High School student. On 4 November he was running in an Army Junior ROTC 5km event when he suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital.

15-year-old Tommy Bergeron of Ridgefield, Connecticut, a high school student, suddenly died on the morning of October 30, 2023. He was on the Ridgefield High School Rugby and Football teams.

14-year-old Kingston Davidson of Memphis Tennessee was in class on 23 October when he “fell ill,” had a cardiac arrest, and died suddenly.

9-year-old Gryffin Cavender of Putnam County West Virginia, a 3rd grader at Scott Teays Elementary School, was in gym class and went into cardiac arrest on 18 October. He recovered after CPR was given by the school staff.

On 14 October, Grayslake Illinois school bus driver Beverly Raddatz was waiting for a high school soccer team to board her bus for a Saturday game. Before boarding, a student-athlete collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Beverly and 2 students performed CPR on the collapsed student until paramedics arrived and stabilized him.

16-year-old Angel Hernandez, a sophomore at Chisholm Trail High School completed a 5km run at a track event in Tarrant County Texas on 13 October. He collapsed after crossing the finish line and died an hour later.

15-year-old Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera of Windsor High School in Connecticut lost consciousness at football practice and died suddenly on 10 October. He was not engaged in any football drills or tackling at the time.

15-year-old Keshaun Allen of Savannah, Georgia, suffered a medical emergency during a football game and died suddenly on 2 October.

17-year-old Breanne McKean of Ohio died suddenly during homecoming festivities on 29 September after collapsing at Mapleton High School football field where she was part of the homecoming court.

13-year-old Heather Freligh of Tracy, California, was in class at Art Freiler School when she slumped at her desk and collapsed on the floor with cardiac arrest. Given CPR by the principal, she recovered at the local hospital.

12-year-old Kaden Gunter, a football player at Greeneville Tennessee Middle School collapsed during football practice with a "cardiac emergency" and died suddenly on 22 September.

Other student children died getting ready for school, sleeping, or playing.

15-year-old C’Anna Ramirez, a student at East Providence High School in Rhode Island died suddenly in her sleep prior to the start of classes on the morning of 4 October.

8-year-old Stella Quinn DuPont of DeBary Florida was at SeaWorld on 15 October with family when she collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. She had "spontaneous bleeding near her brain stem" and died on 17 October.

Surely there have been similar deaths involving cardiac arrest in other schools. Why else would the programs described below be offered?

So what’s the risk of your COVID-vaccinated child having a cardiac injury that will result in cardiac arrest? As Dr. Makis notes, a study in Thailand in 2022 showed that 202 boys (aged 13 to 18) who had a second Pfizer shot, 7 developed subclinical myo/pericarditis. That’s 1 out of every 30 Pfizer jabs.

A Swiss study done this year showed that of 777 healthcare workers who had the Moderna booster, 22 showed subsequent myocardial injury. That’s 1 out of every 35 Moderna jabs.

One out of thirty is close to Russian roulette. Maybe you should get your kid’s school to adopt a cardiac arrest screening program?

