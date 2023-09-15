Is The Washington Establishment Breaking Clear Of Biden? Inflation & Coming Digital Currency And Social Credit Score
WarRoom Battleground EP 372: No Pride Of Authorship; Digital Currency And Social Credit Score
Frank Gaffney, Sam Faddis, Dr. MIchael Rectensaid, and Kevin Freeman join Steve Bannon for a special edition of Bannon’s War Room.
Click here for the full episode.
AND Magazine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The people aren't in enough pain yet to stop this run-away train. And with millions of illegals now in country that have never had freedom we are seriously in trouble.
Great exchange with Bannon. It is easy to think of Biteme as a sock puppet for the CCP. His admin is also moving at light speed, as Kerry said they would, to bring on the wet dream of the UN founders. In both case,s we are the casualties.