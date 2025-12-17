AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JDK's avatar
JDK
7h

In my opinion, it is not about drugs, directly. It is not about regime change, directly. It is about defunding the global cabal; money they make via international drug trade, which is enabled, in large part, by CIA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shelley's avatar
Shelley
6h

Everyone has an opinion. No one has a Vulcan mind melt with Trump. The world is at war, be it for religious reasons; smuggling people, weapons, drugs, or money; for greed and/or control, and any other reason a person can think of.

It all works to the benefit of those who have planned the one world order for over 65 years. The banksters own everything already, they are just waiting for nation-states to collapse.

Trump might very well be trying to secure a peaceful two continent contingency out of North and South America. A herculean task for sure. He needs to let Israel do its thing and concentrate on the security of America and its people. Hezbolla and Iran seem to be the only entities that undermine the security of both nations. China is a different matter only because Congress has never used its powers to rein it in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 AND Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture