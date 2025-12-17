In The NewsIs The Trump Administration About To Start A War In Venezuela?AND MagazineDec 17, 20251423ShareThis Substack is reader-supported. Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe1423Share
In my opinion, it is not about drugs, directly. It is not about regime change, directly. It is about defunding the global cabal; money they make via international drug trade, which is enabled, in large part, by CIA.
Everyone has an opinion. No one has a Vulcan mind melt with Trump. The world is at war, be it for religious reasons; smuggling people, weapons, drugs, or money; for greed and/or control, and any other reason a person can think of.
It all works to the benefit of those who have planned the one world order for over 65 years. The banksters own everything already, they are just waiting for nation-states to collapse.
Trump might very well be trying to secure a peaceful two continent contingency out of North and South America. A herculean task for sure. He needs to let Israel do its thing and concentrate on the security of America and its people. Hezbolla and Iran seem to be the only entities that undermine the security of both nations. China is a different matter only because Congress has never used its powers to rein it in.