“People in the MAGA movement love analogies to D-Day and the Normandy invasion. Trump is back in the White House. Victory is assured. Next stop Berlin. The Deep State is vanquished.”

“Not so fast. I love World War II analogies too. My father was at Okinawa in 1945, winning the Silver Star. I believe in American greatness.”

“But not all beachheads lead to success. Some such landings stall and fail. The troops never break out. They are contained. The result is failure, not victory.”

“Ask the men who landed at Gallipoli in 1915. Turkey was an ally of Germany in World War I. The British and French put an invasion force ashore in Turkey with the intention of marching on Istanbul. They never made it off the beaches. One year later, they were forced to withdraw. Almost 60,000 Allied soldiers had died.”

“Donald Trump is in the White House. He has appointed new agency heads throughout the federal government. Beyond that, by and large, the same individuals are in place running the federal government as were under Joe Biden or even under Barack Obama…There are no mass waves of resignation by bureaucrats fleeing the MAGA revolution. They are not running. They are digging in.”

“And, all across the government, there is a sense that battle lines are being drawn, and the Deep State is setting limits. It will allow a certain amount of change to take place, but it will not countenance anything that fundamentally alters the balance of power and the state of play.”

I wrote those words 90 days ago. We are still on the beach. The success of the MAGA revolution hangs in the balance.

If you think that is overly dramatic, look at what just happened to Dr. Steven Hatfill. Hatfill is one of the top virologists on the planet. He is also a man of integrity and courage.

Hatfill stood up and fought the mad Covid lockdowns from Day One. He also called out Big Pharma for pushing what amounted to experimental vaccines on the American public. After Donald Trump was reelected, Hatfill was brought on at HHS as a medical advisor to Secretary Kennedy. That was a very promising sign.

Hatfill was just fired. The ostensible reason was that he was somehow exaggerating the position to which he had been appointed. The smell of it is that having Hatfill in a key position at HHS was just too much for Big Pharma to take. Talk is one thing. Action that threatens the bottom line is another.

On cue, as soon as Hatfill was dismissed, all the usual suspects piped up to attack him. In all cases, the party line was the same. Hatfill was one of those “nuts” who thought hydroxychloroquine would work, and he was questioning the “science” behind MRNA vaccines.

“While Hatfill was not a particularly prominent member of the Trump administration, his role—and now ouster—is notable for several reasons. Most recently, he was seen as a driving force in Kennedy’s decision to cancel $500 million in federal grants for developing mRNA vaccines against future pandemic threats. The medical and scientific communities sharply criticized the cancellations, saying they leave the country ill-prepared for the next pandemic and create a void for China or other countries to lead in scientific advances…Rather than support life-saving vaccines, Hatfill embraces ineffective treatments for COVID-19, including the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the de-worming drug ivermectin.”

ARS Technica

“During the first Trump administration, Hatfill served as an adviser and advocated for the use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, for treating COVID infections. He has previously claimed that mRNA vaccines cause “biochemical havoc” in the body, and was supportive of HHS terminating millions in funding for mRNA research.”

The Hill

“Mr. Hatfill served as a medical and scientific advisor during President Trump’s first term. He has promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment, which the FDA has said carries a risk of serious side effects and has not been found to effectively treat the infection. In August, HHS canceled $500 million in contracts to support the development of mRNA vaccines — a decision Mr. Hatfill supported. He has been an outspoken critic of the widely used mRNA COVID vaccines, saying they lead to “biochemical havoc” in the body during an episode of political strategist Steve Bannon’s podcast in August.”

Beckers Hospital Review

Hatfill wasn’t fired because he used the wrong title. Hatfill was fired because he was having an impact. He was one of the driving forces behind HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision earlier this month to cancel $500 million in mRNA vaccine research contracts from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

“BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu,” said Kennedy in announcing the decision on X.

In support of Kennedy’s decision, Hatfill appeared on Steve Bannon’s show, “War Room,” offering up a 181-page list of studies that showed COVID vaccines were harmful. That was too much for the boys at Big Pharma to handle. What favors they called in and who exactly within the Trump administration they reached out to remains unclear at this stage. The result is plain for all to see.

The cabal that controls the vast unelected 4th branch of government in DC can accept MAGA rallies, a Secretary of War doing pushups with the men and women in uniform, and all sorts of other “window dressing”. What it cannot and will not accept is anything that actually threatens its bottom line and the power and influence it wields.

All over Washington, we see the same phenomenon. Trump appointees occupy the top spots in all the agencies, but underneath them, the same people are in place that were when Joe Biden was in office or even Barack Obama. The system remains untouched. The Deep State remains.

It has been ten months since Trump returned. We are still on the beach. It remains unclear whether we will move inland or be pushed back into the surf.