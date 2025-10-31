AND Magazine

Richard Clarke
20h

Great analogy.

Charles J. Key
17h

Eleven months ago I posted a response to Sam Faddis's article, "The Most Corrupt Administration In American History Just Got Even Worse." In my response I wrote that Trump was the fly in the ointment when it comes to Lady Justice wielding her sword in retribution to the Bidens' criminal enterprises. I pointed out that Trump had allowed the Hillary Monster to escape prosecution even though it was established beyond a reasonable doubt that she and her staff had, among other nefarious deeds, literally smashed with hammers the evidence (there were published photos of the smashed phones) of their attempts to undermine the 2016 election. As bad as that was, her actions were more on the order of a kid stealing a box of girl scout cookies when compared to the criminal machinations of, at least, some of the Biden family. At that time my prediction was validated by Trump in a NBC (I believe) interview in which, when asked the question by the talking head concerning prosecuting Biden, he said his retribution would come in the form of his administration’s successes. Well there you have it: a Republican was being a nice guy, while the old thief rode off into a sleepy sunset. If I were a diehard cynic, I might suspect some skullduggery on the part of the nice Republican for an, as yet, unknown reason, but sincerely hope, pray that’s not the case. Perhaps, even the Trumpster just can’t quit dancing the D.C. Swamp Mambo.

Admittedly Trump has had some successes in draining the swamp, resurrecting the economy, restoring a semblance of world order, and "making America Great Again," but the denizens of the swamp who hold the real power are, apparently, still lurking in its murky depths. Sam Faddis's points are, as usual, well taken. Dr. Hatfill's actions that led to his firing obviously did poke a finger into the eye of some powerful swamp dwellers, and he paid a price for it.

His firing illustrates a point that has become too apparent in the last few months: the depth and breadth of the swamp and its inhabitants are much greater than even the most cynical among us could imagine.. I now see as pie in the sky thinking that the election of one man, no matter how competent and driven that man is, can undo decades of the corrupt manipulation and expanding population of swamp monsters in the federal government. Even if the Donald were an actual King, the Lords and Ladies he inherited in his Court can still plot to lead him to the guillotine.

As I've said many times before, until the American voter starts at the lowest level--the proverbial dog catcher--to vote for people of character and substance, the swamp and its creatures will continue to flourish and the greatest political experiment in the history of the world will be one alligator bite away from extinction.

