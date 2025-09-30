AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alan carpenter's avatar
alan carpenter
2m

What if they decided to withdraw away from the union?

We probably put up a wall 🧱 🤣 how could they survive without the economic interaction ....unbelievable they probably cut all their forests down to a bare land to survive..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dana F Harbaugh's avatar
Dana F Harbaugh
3m

I'm curious. Should ANTIFA-type anarchists and Marxist revolutionaries et.al, be provided free medical care at all ERs and Urgent Care centers? I.e., should those sworn to destroy America be given taxpayer funded aid and comfort from our healthcare system?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 AND Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture