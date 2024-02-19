We all know the story of Bud Light and its experiment with woke ideology. The makers of a cheap beer marketed to working-class Americans decided they would hire Dylan Mulvaney, the guy who pretends to be a woman and prances around talking about bubble baths and shopping binges, to be its spokesman. (Person?) Bud Light’s sales tanked. Dylan was kicked to the curb. Bud Light is now desperately back peddling and trying to rebuild its brand.
What Anheuser Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, discovered was the economic power of the vast majority of Americans who reject the absurd leftist ideology being pushed on them by this country’s self-appointed “elite.” The people in your boardroom may think “preferred pronouns” are all the rage, but out in the real world most Americans think that’s all a bunch of nonsense.
New York City may be about to learn the same lesson.
The judge who presided over the civil business fraud trial against Trump just ordered the former president, his sons, business associates, and company to pay more than $350 million in damages and temporarily limited their ability to do business in New York. Judge Arthur Engoron barred Trump “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years,” including his namesake company.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office brought the case, said that with pre-judgment interest, the judgment totals over $450 million.
Essentially, New York claimed that Trump was inflating the value of assets he owned in order to secure loans fraudulently. None of the banks involved complained. None of the people with whom Trump did business complained. None of this mattered. New York cooked up a case against Trump for obvious political purposes, and a kangaroo court produced a predictable and absurd result. The case will never stand up on appeal.
It does not matter. The purpose was to damage Trump’s reputation and make it more difficult for him to run for office. It achieved that objective.
All over the country, we are seeing the same kind of tactics in use. Leftist ideologues have turned the justice system against their political opponents and are using it to destroy them. The unstated premise here is that conservatives will continue to demonstrate respect for the rule of law and governmental institutions and allow themselves to be picked off one by one as we trundle down the road toward tyranny
That premise is looking increasingly flawed.
American truckers overwhelmingly support Trump. They may not be lawyers, but they know a miscarriage of justice when they see one. Many appear to have had quite enough of watching leftists seize power and make a mockery of the justice system. They are saying “enough.”
Social media is abuzz with truckers saying that starting Monday they will refuse to take loads into New York City and encouraging other drivers to do the same. How big this boycott will become remains to be seen, but it is a sign of the times that truckers do not trust any of their elected representatives to push back on the Trump verdict and that they intend to take matters into their own hands.
“I’ve been on the radio talking to drivers for the last hour and fifteen minutes, and I’ve talked to at least ten drivers going the other way. I’m heading down from South Wisconsin. And they’re [other truckers] gonna start refusing loads to New York City, starting on Monday for NYC. I talked to about three guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him they’re not going to New York City.
I don’t know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are gonna start denying loads to go to New York City, but I’ll tell you what—you f**k around and find out!
Okay? We’re tired of you motherf**kin’ leftists f**king around with Donald Trump.”
Chicago Ray, trucker
Truckers move roughly three-quarters of America’s freight. A real boycott of New York City will produce catastrophic results quickly. It could also lead to other strikes and boycotts by groups fed up with the abuse of our institutions of power.
We have seen this phenomenon at work in Europe already. Farmers, in particular, there have taken to direct action and civil disobedience in the face of European Union policies that push some leftist agenda but lack anything close to popular support.
Average Americans are done. A handful of leftist ideologues are forcing a radical ideology on the nation and crushing their political opponents by any means necessary. The average American has waited patiently for years now for someone to fight back. No one has.
So, now all across the country, Americans are beginning to take matters into their own hands. As they have done so they have learned they possess great power. The Dylan Mulvaney fiasco cost Anheuser Busch in excess of $400 million.
That figure may look like peanuts compared to what is ahead of us. New York City may be the new Bud Light.
AND Magazine is a reader-supported publication. Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Solidarność.
The Poles showed not "the only way," but one way to dislodge a totalitarian regime. Fortunately, they had the moral and tangible backing of the trifecta (in alphabetical order) of John Paul II, Reagan and Thatcher.
Today, other than Trump, we have no champions within the seat(s) of government to provide support against the emergent totalitarian global regime, the Globalist-CCP Axis.
Nevertheless, a form of Solidarity is emerging: Canadian truckers; Dutch farmers (and now, other EU farmers); Deplorables-MAGA and now, American truckers.
Long Live the New (international) Solidarity!
We won’t go and 10 of our friends have already turned down good paying loads going to NYC to take loads elsewhere. No one likes going into NYC anyway so it’s not a huge stretch. We’re yacking on the CB as we go. Others have agreed that NYSD has FA and if we have anything to do with it they will FO as far as we’re concerned. The one issue that I see of concern is there are New Yorkers that have dedicated runs within New York itself and it’s hard to say what decision they’ll make collectively they are a cranky bunch. 😁 God bless and stay safe all.