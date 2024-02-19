We all know the story of Bud Light and its experiment with woke ideology. The makers of a cheap beer marketed to working-class Americans decided they would hire Dylan Mulvaney, the guy who pretends to be a woman and prances around talking about bubble baths and shopping binges, to be its spokesman. (Person?) Bud Light’s sales tanked. Dylan was kicked to the curb. Bud Light is now desperately back peddling and trying to rebuild its brand.

What Anheuser Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, discovered was the economic power of the vast majority of Americans who reject the absurd leftist ideology being pushed on them by this country’s self-appointed “elite.” The people in your boardroom may think “preferred pronouns” are all the rage, but out in the real world most Americans think that’s all a bunch of nonsense.

New York City may be about to learn the same lesson.

The judge who presided over the civil business fraud trial against Trump just ordered the former president, his sons, business associates, and company to pay more than $350 million in damages and temporarily limited their ability to do business in New York. Judge Arthur Engoron barred Trump “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years,” including his namesake company.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office brought the case, said that with pre-judgment interest, the judgment totals over $450 million.

Essentially, New York claimed that Trump was inflating the value of assets he owned in order to secure loans fraudulently. None of the banks involved complained. None of the people with whom Trump did business complained. None of this mattered. New York cooked up a case against Trump for obvious political purposes, and a kangaroo court produced a predictable and absurd result. The case will never stand up on appeal.

It does not matter. The purpose was to damage Trump’s reputation and make it more difficult for him to run for office. It achieved that objective.

All over the country, we are seeing the same kind of tactics in use. Leftist ideologues have turned the justice system against their political opponents and are using it to destroy them. The unstated premise here is that conservatives will continue to demonstrate respect for the rule of law and governmental institutions and allow themselves to be picked off one by one as we trundle down the road toward tyranny

That premise is looking increasingly flawed.

American truckers overwhelmingly support Trump. They may not be lawyers, but they know a miscarriage of justice when they see one. Many appear to have had quite enough of watching leftists seize power and make a mockery of the justice system. They are saying “enough.”

Social media is abuzz with truckers saying that starting Monday they will refuse to take loads into New York City and encouraging other drivers to do the same. How big this boycott will become remains to be seen, but it is a sign of the times that truckers do not trust any of their elected representatives to push back on the Trump verdict and that they intend to take matters into their own hands.

Truckers move roughly three-quarters of America’s freight. A real boycott of New York City will produce catastrophic results quickly. It could also lead to other strikes and boycotts by groups fed up with the abuse of our institutions of power.

We have seen this phenomenon at work in Europe already. Farmers, in particular, there have taken to direct action and civil disobedience in the face of European Union policies that push some leftist agenda but lack anything close to popular support.

Average Americans are done. A handful of leftist ideologues are forcing a radical ideology on the nation and crushing their political opponents by any means necessary. The average American has waited patiently for years now for someone to fight back. No one has.

So, now all across the country, Americans are beginning to take matters into their own hands. As they have done so they have learned they possess great power. The Dylan Mulvaney fiasco cost Anheuser Busch in excess of $400 million.

That figure may look like peanuts compared to what is ahead of us. New York City may be the new Bud Light.

