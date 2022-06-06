In 1938, having already occupied Austria, Adolph Hitler decided to seize a portion of Czechoslovakia called the Sudetenland, which he claimed was historically part of Germany. An alarmed British Prime Minister, Neville Chamberlain, flew to Germany to meet with Hitler. In the face of Hitler’s demands, Chamberlain caved. The Sudetenland was conceded to Germany and the stage was set for continued Nazi aggression and world war.

Hitler served notice he was ready for war. Chamberlain blinked.

We may be approaching a similar moment in history.

The Chinese military has just requested a meeting between Defense Secretary Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Singapore next week. Per press reports, the meeting is to focus on “managing competition” between the U.S. and China.

The request from China came after Defense Secretary Austin said that he would be open to expanding U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and would “make available to Taiwan defense articles and services necessary to enable it to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability commensurate with the Chinese threat.” In reaction to Austin’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao said “We have always firmly opposed U.S. arms sales to China’s Taiwan region, which gravely infringes on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and interferes in China’s domestic affairs.”

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory. It formally refers to Taiwan as a breakaway province. It is ramping up the nature of its comments concerning Taiwan and backing those comments up with what looks a lot like preparation for war.

The Chinese are practicing nighttime training for bombing attacks. Large numbers of Chinese aircraft are continuing to push into Taiwan’s air defense zone. The Chinese just conducted an aggressive aerial intercept of an Australian military aircraft in international airspace over the South China Sea. Indian reports suggest that there are changes being made in senior Chinese military commanders and that the new appointments consist largely of individuals with close knowledge of Taiwan.

Days ago the Chinese Eastern Theater Command organized a multi-service joint combat readiness patrol in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island.

Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command, said in a prepared statement, “This is a necessary action against the U.S.-Taiwan collusion. Recently, the U.S. has frequently made moves on the Taiwan issue, saying one thing and doing another, and instigating support for the "Taiwan independence" forces, which will push Taiwan into a dangerous situation and itself will face serious consequences. Taiwan is part of China. The troops in the theater continue to strengthen military training and preparations, improve their ability to perform their missions, and resolutely thwart any external forces' interference and "Taiwan independence" separatist attempts.”

Joe Biden is not simply the most incompetent President in American history. He is hopelessly compromised by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which has paid him and his family millions of dollars over the years. It is virtually inconceivable that Beijing will not take advantage of this historic opportunity to take control of Taiwan.

We may very well see an ultimatum delivered in Singapore like that Hitler delivered in 1938. China may be about to make its move.

Share