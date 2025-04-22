AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alan carpenter's avatar
alan carpenter
4h

And forgot to say thank you Mr Sam FADDIS SIR 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇲👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
alan carpenter's avatar
alan carpenter
4h

Not much I can do PRAY AND complain 😪🇺🇲

And awaiting your preserved letters to us American Patriots to be informed 🇺🇲

Thank you Mr Sam FADDIS SIR 🇺🇲🗽🦅⚖️🔥🇺🇸✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AND Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture