In the year 9 AD, the Roman Empire suffered a devastating military defeat. In the forests of what is now Germany three entire legions were wiped out. The key to the slaughter was the betrayal of the Romans by a man named Arminius. Born in Germany, he had become a Roman citizen and become a senior commander in the Roman forces.

When the Roman commander of the three legions Varius marched into the Teutoburg Forest he relied heavily on Arminius’ advice. Arminius chose the route and positioned the legions where he wanted them. What Varius did not know was that Arminius was working with Germanic tribes hostile to Rome.

The legions walked into a trap. Caught between low-lying hills and a vast bog they were ambushed. Almost none of the Roman soldiers survived. Rome would never conquer Germany, and the descendants of the Germans who fought in the Teutoburg Forest would ultimately sack Rome.

Are we being positioned for such an ambush today?

In East Asia, China is making increasingly loud noises about a move against Taiwan. Almost daily its aircraft make incursions into the air defense zone around Taiwan. A recently released audiotape appears to reveal that Chinese provincial governments have been alerted to go to a ‘war footing’.

What are we doing in response? We are positioning our forces on the other side of the planet to counter a highly unlikely Russian assault on Western Europe. We are stripping our inventory of weaponry it will take years to replace. We are diminishing rather than increasing the size and capability of our fleet:

Thousands of Javelin missiles and Stingers have been sent to Ukraine. These came out of our war stocks. We are still figuring out how and when we will be able to replace them. We don’t actually make Stinger missiles anymore .

We have sent entire battalions’ worth of artillery to Ukraine. These came from our own units. It will be years before they are replaced. The howitzers we gave Ukraine are, in fact, no longer in production.

We have positioned our carrier battle groups and amphibious ready groups within easy range of Chinese land-based aircraft and missiles in the Pacific. We have done this despite knowing that the Chinese practice with missiles to attack just these forces.

We are shrinking the overall size of the U.S. fleet just when the prospect of war at sea is increasing.

We are decommissioning all the cruisers which form the heart of air defense for our carrier battle groups. Without the systems those cruisers carry, our carriers are increasingly vulnerable to Chinese attacks.

We have crippled our fossil fuel industry and are depleting our strategic oil reserves, leaving us potentially unable to sustain a protracted conflict with a near-peer adversary.

We are pushing a “woke” agenda inside the military which is highly corrosive to morale. We are removing from active service some of our best-trained personnel because they refuse to take experimental and ineffective vaccines.

We have moved 100,000 U.S. Army soldiers to Europe where they are highly unlikely to be called on.

We have moved vast numbers of U.S. aircraft to Europe to counter a largely non-existent threat.

All of the factors which affect our own ability to replenish war stocks are impacting Taiwan as well. Delivery dates for key weapons systems we have promised the Taiwanese are being pushed back by years. The Russians are having great difficulty defeating Ukraine, yet somehow, we judge the threat that they will start a new war with the vast NATO alliance so great that we are willing to leave Taiwan dangerously exposed.

“We’ve blown through seven years worth of Javelin missiles in Ukraine, 30% of our Stinger stockpile – these are missiles systems that we are going to need going forward, particularly if we are going to try and help Taiwan defend itself from a prospective Chinese invasion of the island,” Republican Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, told Fox News. “And that is what really worries me over the next few years.”

We are out of position. We are weakening our forces. We are doing all of this in the face of an obvious and growing Chinese threat to retake Taiwan by force. When and if the Chinese move against Taiwan they will find our forces scrambling to react and attempting to figure out how to counter Beijing’s attack without key weapons systems and capabilities. The result may be a disaster.

Two thousand years ago the Romans found themselves moved carefully into a position where they could be annihilated. By the time they realized they had a traitor in their midst it was too late. All of the key decisions being made by the United States right now are being done at the direction of a man whose family has taken untold millions of dollars in money from the Chinese Communist Party over the course of many years. His loyalties must be considered suspect at the least.

It is perhaps time to ask the question. Are we too being led into a trap?