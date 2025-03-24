President Trump is effectively presenting Iran with a choice. It can abandon its nuclear ambitions or it can be struck militarily. It may choose a third option. It may decide to go nuclear right now and change the game entirely.

That image was on the front page of the hard-line Iranian newspaper Vatan-e Emruz on March 18th. It ran over the headline “Nuclear Year” suggesting it was time to detonate a device. Many in Iran support this option and argue that if Iran had nuclear weapons the United States and Israel would be much less likely to act against Iran and its surrogates.

Last month, The New York Times reported that Iran was exploring the possibility of building a crude nuclear weapon to ward off an attack, but many experts argue Western intelligence would still be able to detect it in time to launch an attack. That is a very dangerous calculus to make. Among other things, it assumes we know what targets we need to hit. Where intelligence of that precision would come from remains unclear.

Nezamoddin Mousavi, a hard-line commentator, argued on X recently that the lessons of history were clear. In his words, “Japan had everything except for an atomic bomb, which America did have!”.

Nournews, an outlet affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said recently there will be “no guarantees” that Iran will not abandon the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if Trump and his team keep threatening Tehran.

Ahmad Naderi, a member of the presiding board of the Iranian parliament, told a public session of the assembly last week that “perhaps it is time for us to rethink our nuclear, military, and security doctrine”. Naderi has previously supported testing intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, claiming “there will be no balance in the region” unless Iran possesses a bomb.

Last week, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose religious ruling currently bars Iran from seeking weapons of mass destruction, also commented.

“If we wanted to make nuclear weapons, America could not stop us. If we do not have nuclear weapons and are not pursuing them, it is because we do not want it,” Khamenei said.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has on hand enough fissile material to make multiple nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, reports of an earthquake near the Iranian nuclear facility at Natanz have raised concerns that the Iranians may have already gone nuclear. Analysis of the quake’s depth and location suggests it was a natural event, but the rampant speculation indicates just how tense the region has become.

The heart of the matter from an American national security perspective is this. Do we in fact have the capability to hit Iran and destroy its capacity to make nuclear weapons or have we passed that point? As noted by IranWatch:

“Intelligence agencies have long been unanimous in one prediction: If Iran makes nuclear weapons, it would do so at secret sites. The reasons are clear. If, in a dash to make weapons, Iran were to divert known (and therefore inspected) sites, material, or equipment to weapon making, it would risk detection before success, would violate the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) and would make itself an international pariah. It would also invite an attack on the very sites, material, and equipment it diverted. No country has ever chosen to make an illicit diversion and dash to weapons, probably for the reasons just stated.”

In short, if the Iranians are going to make a move to complete the assembly of one or more devices they are not going to do so at the large, known facilities we have identified. They will do so at other locations, which we may or may not know about.

Much has been made of reports that the Iranians supposedly walked away from the intention to build a nuke in 2003. That is not at all what the available evidence says. What it tells us is that the Iranians broke up their weapons program into smaller more easily hidden pieces. They compartmented their program.

Information revealed by Israeli intelligence in April 2018 shows clearly the Iranians had retained a team working on nuclear weapons. The information released by the Israelis includes blueprints, spreadsheets, charts, photos, and videos – all apparently official Iranian documents – that detail Iran's efforts to develop a working nuclear weapon that could be delivered on a ballistic missile. Of note in mid-2024, the U.S. intelligence community dropped its longstanding assertion that “Iran is not currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activities necessary to produce a testable nuclear device.”

As we push Iran into a corner we should consider all the possible outcomes. They may knuckle under. They may just decide to go nuclear and dare us to strike first.