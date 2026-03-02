Overnight, the Iranians struck the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia with drones. The damage inflicted appears to have been slight. There will, however, inevitably be other such strikes, and the Iranians have already shown in variety of other ways that they intend to attempt to cut off the flow of oil and natural gas from the Middle East in response to American and Israeli attacks.

QatarEnergy said two of its operating facilities were also attacked and that it was halting production of liquefied natural gas and associated products. Qatar produces roughly twenty percent of the world’s natural gas. Oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan and Israeli natural gas fields has also been shut down.

The Iranians have announced they are closing the Straits of Hormuz through which something like twenty percent of the world’s oil passes every day. Tehran’s ability to back up this threat remains to be seen, but already the world’s second-largest shipping company, Maersk, has announced its vessels will no longer transit either the Straits of Hormuz or the Red Sea. They are rerouting all their vessels around Africa. One presumes that other shipping companies will follow suit.

The Iranian attack on Ras Tanura shows, not surprisingly, that the Iranians understand the key bottlenecks in oil production and refinement. If you want to cut off the flow of oil to the world, you don’t have to attack individual wells. You only have to take out the key facilities through which oil flows.

The Ras Tanura Refinery and Terminal, operated by Saudi Aramco in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, is one of the world’s largest oil refining and export complexes. It processes roughly 550,000 barrels per day. It produces gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, and natural gas liquids. The facility also includes the largest oil shipping port in the world.

Ras Tanura is not the only key node in the Saudi Arabian oil production machine. Abqaiq, attacked by Al Qaida in 2006, is another. It is the world’s largest oil processing and crude stabilization facility. The site processes approximately 4.9 million barrels a day, removing hydrogen sulfide and reducing volatility for shipping. It has been described as a crucial “single point of failure” for the global oil market.

If the Iranians were able to take Saudi and Qatari oil and natural gas off the market for an extended period of time, the impact on the world economy would be catastrophic. Removing these two suppliers would take approximately 20 million barrels of oil per day (one-fifth of global consumption) and 20% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) off the market. Estimates are that oil prices would spike to record levels. Heavily dependent Asian economies like China, India, Japan, and South Korea—which receive roughly half their crude via the now-threatened Strait of Hormuz—would face “the mother of all bidding wars” for remaining global supplies.

European natural gas prices have already jumped by 50% following recent production halts in Qatar. In Monday morning trading crude oil futures surged by more than eight percent. All that is fear alone at this point, as no one has yet had time to experience the actual physical impact of the ongoing hostilities.

Understand, though, that potentially what we are talking about is not simply a temporary disruption. As the Iranian regime gets more desperate and feels more threatened, its actions already suggest that it is looking to inflict lasting damage. If you take Tas Tanura offline as the result of a wave of successful missile and drone strikes, you do not just cause a short-term problem. You destroy facilities that may take years to rebuild.

That means a world economy that has to live without Middle Eastern oil and natural gas for the foreseeable future. In the United States, we are thankfully insulated to a large extent from the impact of such a scenario in the sense of energy independence. That does not mean we will not feel the pain.

The United States remains dependent on massive imports of goods and raw materials from countries, such as those in East Asia, which live or die on Middle Eastern oil. When Taiwan cannot buy oil or can only buy it at dramatically increased prices, that impacts us. We either can’t get goods and products at all, or we find that we are paying much more to acquire them. In an interconnected world economy, nobody can simply declare themselves an island and avoid the impact.

President Trump said yesterday that he hopes for a Venezuelan-style solution to the ongoing hostilities, one in which someone comes forward to depose the current Iranian regime and make a deal. It would be great if that happened. If it does not, we may find instead that the zealots in Tehran decide to drag us down with them. They have already fought back. They may yet decide to torch the world economy as well.