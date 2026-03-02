AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Rancatore's avatar
Paul Rancatore
7h

This would/should have been a part of any risk assessment in the planning phase.

Removing the Mullahs is just another piece in the chess match against the CCP.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AND Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture