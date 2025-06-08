Los Angeles is a war zone. Powerful leftist organizations with at least the tacit approval of state and local governments are tearing the city apart. The National Guard has been called in, and more federal resources are on standby. The inevitable confrontation with the growing Marxist-Leninist presence in this country is at hand.

The riots have entered their second day. They are a response to mass arrests of illegal aliens by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). There is nothing spontaneous about any of them. They are coordinated and large-scale.

Behind these disturbances are powerful Communist groups which have worked for years now to tear down the existing political, economic, and social order:

Union del Barrio: The group has an explicitly Marxist-Leninist ideology. It is not looking to reform the system. It is looking to burn it down. It considers the United States to be an evil, imperialist construct, which must be destroyed. It wants open borders. It wants an end to ICE. The group runs educational programs, such as Escuelita Aztlán, which aim to indoctrinate young people.

Centro CSO – Another group dedicated to the destruction of the United States as we know it. It has been particularly active in Los Angeles. It advocates for open borders and is also part of the Chicano movement, which seeks self-determination for Hispanic people in an independent country known as “Aztlan.” They believe all portions of the United States that ever belonged to Mexico are illegally occupied and should become their own independent “Chicano” nation.

One of Centro CSO’s leaders, Marisol Marquez, provided this context for this nascent nation.

“As Marxist-Leninists, we believe in what historically constitutes a nation. Aztlán has these characteristics: a common land, a common language, a common culture and a common economy. In fact, we have even created our own flags. Presently, many of us value and proudly use the flag created by La Raza Unida Party…The naming of the Chicano Nation – Aztlán – happened on March 23, 1969, at the National Chicano Youth Liberation Conference (CYLC) in Denver, Colorado. It was hosted by the Chicano working-class group Crusade for Justice and its important leader, Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales. The CYLC which was attended by over 1500 Chicanos, should be remembered as ground-breaking. During the CYLC came the introduction of the first ever Plan Espiritual de Aztlán, written by Mexican-born, Chicano poet Alberto Baltazar Urista Heredia or “Alurista.” Aztlán the word comes from the Aztec Empire and was the Aztec, legendary homeland. El Plan declared us, the Chicano people, as a Raza cosmica (a Cosmic People) and became the first official naming of our Southwest Nation of Aztlán.”

Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), otherwise known as Liberation Road – You can’t have a good riot without FRSO. Most of the leaders of the other organizations behind the riots are also members of FRSO. They have been part of every major leftist riot in the last ten years at least. Their agenda is simple. They want to burn down the United States and replace it with a Communist state.

There are no signs the violence is abating. Battle lines have been drawn.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X: "President Trump will uphold law and order and continue to remove all dangerous illegal alien invaders from our country," adding "The mob violence will be quelled, the criminals responsible will be brought to justice, and operations to arrest illegal aliens will continue unabated."

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security accused Democratic leaders in California, including Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and Mayor Karen Bass (D), of contributing to the violence.

"The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom must call for it to end," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

DataRepublican, an organization that looks into the money behind leftist actions, announced it would issue its own judgment about the real culprits behind the escalating violence and said further assessment was ongoing to determine the full scope of the operational structure involved and any external influence or coordination exerted by foreign adversaries.

Sequoia Partner Shaun Maguire offered this comment on X, "As a reminder while riots rage in Los Angeles LA's Mayor, Karen Bass, was a Fidel Castro supporter She was a member of the Venceremos Brigade and made 7 trips to Cuba during the 1970s — when it was illegal for Americans to do so Later, she traveled there with Obama in 2016."

Meanwhile, Los Angeles City Council Member Eunisses Hernandez (D) called on rioters to escalate the fight against ICE agents and California Governor Newsom called Trump’s deployment of the National Guard “deranged”.

The temperature continued to rise.

What is happening in Los Angeles is now dangerously close to civil war. Very powerful organizations dedicated to the destruction of the United States have set the city on fire, and these actions may very well soon spread elsewhere. We call this insurrection.