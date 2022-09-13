Inflation Roes Growing For Families
Per Fox News, “inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July.”
“The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979.”
🚨 Inflation is UP 8.3% over last year. - Food at home +13.5% - Electricity +15.8% - Gas utilities +33% - Rent +6.7% - Transportation +11.3% So much for the Dems' "Inflation Reduction" Act.
inflation would be double digits today but Biden is actively draining the Strategic Oil Reserve to artificially reduce the price of oil. Joe is sacrificing American energy security in desperate attempt to save the regime. This should be illegal. Criminal.