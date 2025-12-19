Decades ago, Marxists in America began the process of destroying the country. The first step in that process was the penetration of the educational system. It was brilliant, really. Once in control of a nation’s schools and universities, you can mold endless numbers of young people in your image and then send them out to populate every institution in the land.

This process is very much ongoing, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

The National Education Association (NEA), which is the country’s largest union, recently held what it called a Focus Academy event. The material presented to attendees provides a terrifying glimpse of what we face and where we are headed.

“Oppressed people’s stories are deliberately kept out of the telling of the story of what we know as the United States of America. What we now call the United States of America is still an uncomfortable, awkward, and sometimes unsafe place to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Material presented to Focus Academy attendees

Much of what was presented at the Focus Academy event concerned the goal of pushing transgender ideology. Teachers were trained in how to create something called a “transition plan” for students. They were repeatedly admonished never to try to talk someone out of transitioning or to question a child’s decision to transition. In fact, they were taught that it was their duty to facilitate students’ transitioning.

And, of course, they were instructed on the nuances of neopronouns and zeopronouns.

What are neopronouns and zeopronouns, you may ask? Well, here is a partial list.

Why do we need this gibberish? Because it is imperative that we go beyond the “gender binary”.

“Neopronouns empower folks who feel different from the rest of the world to be true to themselves when all other pronouns and labels don’t fit them,”

Dainis Graveris, sex “educator” and founder of Sexual Alpha

The NEA presents its material in terms of acceptance and tolerance. Our society is inherently oppressive. There are within our society huge numbers of individuals somehow previously undetected who have been horribly harmed by virtue of our insistence on recognizing only two genders. There are, in fact, an almost infinite number of creatures all around us desperately yearning to be recognized and empowered by virtue of being able to choose a nonsensical “pronoun” and, of course, undergoing horrifying gender mutilation procedures and having their bodies pumped full of powerful chemicals and stripped of naturally occurring hormones.

“Recent research has shown the glaring flaws in the argument that transition drugs and procedures are appropriate or helpful for minors. In England, a review by Dr. Hilary Cass, former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, found ‘remarkably weak evidence’ of the effectiveness of using puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and permanent surgeries on children with gender dysphoria. Dr. Cass concluded that ‘we have no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions to manage gender-related distress.’”

Alliance Defending Freedom

“Numerous studies show that children and adolescents who are referred to gender clinics have high rates of other pre-existing psychological conditions like depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, borderline personality disorder, autism, dissociative identity disorder, etc. Many such mental health issues often predate any distress about their sex. Nevertheless, even patients with severe mental health issues are frequently pushed toward ‘transition.’”

Alliance Defending Freedom

Children, particularly teenagers struggling with growing up and finding themselves, are told that the solution to their problems lies in having their bodies hacked up and their lives destroyed. Adults, those charged with safeguarding children, facilitate all this and congratulate themselves on having done something noble in destroying a child’s life.

It all seems mad, but in fact, it is all part of a much larger agenda. It is all part of an effort to destroy the country as we know it.

In the early 20th century, Marxist thinkers in Europe wrestled with a problem. Marx and Engels had defined everything in terms of a historic struggle between the proletariat and the bourgeoisie. If that were true, then Communist revolutions should have broken out first in the industrialized Western nations. The United States and the nations of Western Europe should have long since become Communist.

In fact, there had been no such revolutions, and none were in the offing. Why?

The Marxist thinkers concluded they had ignored many other important factors that were at play. They should not simply encourage the workers to rise up. They should focus on what I call “cleavage” points in society, race, ethnicity, religion, gender, etc.

This is how you tear apart a society. This is how you break it.

Perhaps the ultimate building block for any society is the family itself, formed around gender. If you destroy the family, you destroy everything. You atomize the individual who then stands naked before the state. Nothing can be more crucial for a revolutionary than accomplishing this objective. It means the disintegration of everything, and in the chaos that is left, the “party members”, the “vanguard”, those on the right side of history emerge triumphant.

The NEA is teaching educators to destroy your children. It is really America that it wants to destroy.