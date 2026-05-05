Independent Journalist Frank Scales Explores "Bipartisan Support" For Transgender Ideology In Pennsylvania
How does Republican State Senator Lisa Baker end up supporting the push of transgender ideology into Pennsylvania schools? How much money is being made from the genital mutilation industry? Why won’t anyone answer basic questions?
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I posted the following comment on The Conservative Woman (TCW) Substack.
"I want to direct everyone’s attention to a Facebook post regarding a deep dive into a UK-developed online “Chat” program that is deployed in the Pennsylvania school system with non-partisan backing from its legislators.
It is disgusting and outright evil the lengths some will go to, to capture and ruin the lives of the young and vulnerable. We have our own degenerates in the US, we do not need assistance from the UK.
https://www.facebook.com/reel/3924940614466577 OR https://andmagazine.substack.com/p/independent-journalist-frank-scales
Yes, I know this post will be reviewed – go for it."
It is bad enough that Merrick Garland's son-in-law pushed his deviate program in US grade schools. We do not need assistance in warping our children's minds from the UK.
So disgusting. Right up there with the “poor (illegal) immigrant” crap. AND the feckless impotent deranged greedy GOP enables it all! By the way, a Muslim won in Texas. Keep voting for Greg morons!