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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
4h

I posted the following comment on The Conservative Woman (TCW) Substack.

"I want to direct everyone’s attention to a Facebook post regarding a deep dive into a UK-developed online “Chat” program that is deployed in the Pennsylvania school system with non-partisan backing from its legislators.

It is disgusting and outright evil the lengths some will go to, to capture and ruin the lives of the young and vulnerable. We have our own degenerates in the US, we do not need assistance from the UK.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/3924940614466577 OR https://andmagazine.substack.com/p/independent-journalist-frank-scales

Yes, I know this post will be reviewed – go for it."

It is bad enough that Merrick Garland's son-in-law pushed his deviate program in US grade schools. We do not need assistance in warping our children's minds from the UK.

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SweetPea128's avatar
SweetPea128
4h

So disgusting. Right up there with the “poor (illegal) immigrant” crap. AND the feckless impotent deranged greedy GOP enables it all! By the way, a Muslim won in Texas. Keep voting for Greg morons!

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