Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolya Azarov recently stated on Telegram that anywhere between $54 billion and $108 billion in aid to Ukraine during the war with Russia has been lost to corruption. That’s roughly 30% of all aid given.

Azarov fled Ukraine and lives in Russia so his comments must be viewed through that lens. His figures, however, appear to be based on work done by American economist Steve Hanke, who has reached exactly the same conclusion. A lot of people in Ukraine are getting rich off death and destruction.

Recent investigative work appears to confirm this impression. President Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andreii Yermak, is under investigation in regard to a corruption scheme in which it appears at least $100 million was stolen from the state-owned energy company Energoatom. Yermak has resigned from his position.

Yermak was not a glorified secretary. He was the second most powerful man in Ukraine, and every indication is that this particular investigation has touched on only one of many such schemes. It appears as well that a great many other individuals, all linked to Zelensky, have been “wetting their beaks.”

Yermak lived inside the Ukrainian presidential compound in proximity to Zelensky. Tymur Mindich, a longtime business partner of Zelensky’s, was allegedly the mastermind of this particular corruption scheme. Mindich has fled the country.

Investigators entered Mindich’s apartment, which is also in the presidential compound, shortly after he drove across the border into Poland. Among other things, they found in his bathroom - a gold toilet. Mindich is now reported to have taken up residence in Israel.

Two top government ministers have already resigned in this scandal. Two others, former deputies to Yermak, resigned last year when they were implicated in financial wrongdoing. A third current deputy to Yermak, Andrii Smyrnov, was investigated for bribes and other wrongdoing but still works for Mr Yermak.

Taken as a whole, the breadth of this scandal is breathtaking. According to Ukrainian law enforcement sources, in addition to Mindich and Yermak, other individuals involved include former Minister of Energy and recently appointed Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko; former Naftogaz CEO and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov; former Minister of Defense and current National Security and Defense Council member Rustem Umerov; and Ihor Myroniuk, former deputy head of the State Property Fund and former advisor to Halushchenko.

It is virtually impossible to believe that all of these individuals at the highest levels in Ukraine were involved in looting the country and that Zelensky was somehow unaware of it. In fact, his actions strongly suggest that he is actively working to prevent investigators from doing their jobs and has been for some time.

In July 2025, a law proposed by Zelenskyy’s political party and passed by the Ukrainian parliament stripped Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies of their independence. This was an obvious, although ultimately unsuccessful, effort to prevent anyone from ever being able to bring those who looted the country to justice.

There is a sense now that the free ride for Ukraine is coming to an end. One way or the other, there will be a peace treaty. Zelensky’s time in the sun is ending. He will be replaced. The walls are closing in. There will be many more investigations and many more arrests.

The rats understand this, and they are leaving the sinking ship. Many of them, like Mindich, are headed for Israel. There are good reasons for this.

Under Israel’s Law of Return, anyone with Jewish ancestry (plus spouses, converts, and other categories) can receive citizenship or permanent residency quickly. It helps that foreign immigrants can shield their foreign-held income and assets from taxation for ten years. Israel is also notorious for not fully cooperating with other countries’ sanctions or requests for extradition. In fact, if you have managed to establish Israeli citizenship, you are effectively immune to extradition for any crime, anywhere, ever.

Zelensky, it should be noted, is Jewish.

The Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction just issued its final report on our efforts in that country over a twenty-year span. It is scathing. The scope of the corruption and incompetence is mind-boggling. Hard-earned American tax dollars were poured down a rat hole, and only the crooks came out ahead.

I am tempted to say we learned nothing, but I think that is too kind. The people in charge learned a great deal. They learned how to siphon off huge sums of money. That is true for the oligarchs in Ukraine, and as we will address in our next article, it is also true for defense contractors and the like in this country.

In war, a lot of people die, but some people get very rich.