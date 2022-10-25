Daily Caller:

New York City Workers Reinstated

The New York State Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that New York City cannot fire employees for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, dealing a blow to Democratic Mayor Eric Adams’ pandemic policy.

The court ordered the city to reinstate all fired employees and grant them backpay, citing the fact that being vaccinated against COVID-19 does not stop an individual from catching or spreading the virus, and thus being vaccinated does not grant enough community-wide benefit to warrant a mandate.

Alaska GOP Goes To War Against Mitch McConnel

The Republican Party of Alaska has voted to condemn the actions of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his “direct contradiction of the party,” owing to his support for Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s re-election campaign in the state.

The party wrote that McConnell’s allied Super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, has “been used for malicious political attack ads” against Republican candidate Kelly Tshibaka, which are “gross distortions of the facts,” according to the resolution posted on Facebook.

Biden Admin Keeps Pushing Misleading Gas Prices

The Biden administration continues to tout misleading gas prices in their messaging to the American people, using the “most common” price of gas instead of the national average.

President Joe Biden and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre both pushed $3.49 as the “most common” price of gas Monday, while the national average was $3.79, according to the American Automobile Association.

Hillary Clinton: “Right Wing Extremists Already Have A Plan To Literally Steal The Next Presidential Election”

PJ Media: Merrick Garland Set to Announce Probe of 'Homegrown' 'Election Infrastructure Threats'

The Department of Justice is set to announce that it will address schemes and criminal activity that could affect the 2022 midterms. Official bulletins will follow. Of course. You had to know this was coming. I have said it before and will say it again: If these people cannot win you over, they will run you over. The major concerns include the potential for violence, false information, and the potential harassment of poll workers. The threat of foreign interference was downplayed by Jen Easterly, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The biggest threat to “election infrastructure security” is allegedly homegrown.

Newsmax: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Mocks Joe

