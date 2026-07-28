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K Sweeney's avatar
K Sweeney
18h

Rest in peace, sir. May the peace and comfort of our Lord, Jesus Christ, surround your family and all those who loved you. ✝️🇺🇸

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donna schero's avatar
donna schero
18h

I, too, read anything Sam wrote and listened to him whenever i had the opportunity. He was a rare voice of truth, and particularly because He was speaking from years of experience. He was fearless and a definite “watchman on the wall.” We are less safe with his passing and I trust that He knew the Lord and was warmly welcomed home. My deepest sympathy to his family and close friends.

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