On race…I care about your soul…
On transgenderism and love…
I have an amazing family…
Should the murderer have more rights than the innocent?
I strive to tell the truth…
Your death will not be forgotten…
Vigils…Reactions…
We are Charlie Kirk…
Just lies…
Debunking the lies…
Killing a good man…
The world…
The White House…
Wishing death on those you disagree with…
Todays Memorial Service…Live
This Substack is reader-supported.Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Valuable overview of a historic, even providential, man, whose impact is expanding AFTER his death.
Great compilation. I knew of Charlie but did not KNOW Charlie. Since his death, I have heard many of his campus interactions and was duly impressed with his character, knowledge, quick response and most of all his faith. I am saddened that I did not follow and support him but perhaps I can support his legacy. That said, I am not hopeful of the DC memorial. Too many politicians vying for coverage. I hope I am wrong. Charlie's faith was what made Charlie great. Let's hope the memorial reflects the same.