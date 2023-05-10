In Case You Missed It: Rep. Comer's Press Conference On Alleged Biden Family's Receipt of $10 Million From Romania & China
Click on the video above or click here to watch.
House Oversight Cmte. Chair James Comer Holds News Conference on Hunter Biden Investigation
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer holds a news conference on the panel’s ongoing investigation into President Biden’s family. He alleges the Bidens received over $10 million from foreign nationals in Romania and China. via C-Span.org
