The focus right now is on talks with Iran and the Iranian nuclear program. That makes sense. We are on the brink of seeing Iran go nuclear and the entire Middle East go up in flames. There is another grave danger getting much less attention, however: the possibility that Islamic terrorists may acquire nuclear weapons.

When Joe abandoned Afghanistan to its fate, the American people were told that there would be no serious repercussions for their own security. The Afghans might be abandoned to the tender mercies of 6th-century barbarians, but we would be just fine. This was, like most things we were told by Biden and his minions, a lie.

The men who rule Afghanistan now have no intention of living in peace and minding their own business. They are in the business of jihad. They are in the business of world domination.

The immediate target for them is Pakistan. They seek to overthrow the government in Islamabad. They seek to take control of one of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals. They are making serious progress toward that goal.

Throughout the regions of Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, Pakistani Taliban (TTP) militants are attacking installations of the Pakistani security services. They are aided and abetted in their efforts by both the Afghan Taliban and Al-Qaida, which is embedded in the Kabul government and operating camps throughout Afghanistan. The TTP routinely threatens to bring the war to Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

“The United States advised its citizens Wednesday to steer clear of a popular mosque in Pakistan’s capital due to potential terrorist threats.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad issued the threat alert following the emergence of a social media video earlier this week featuring a purported militant operative at the city’s Faisal Mosque, a major tourist destination.

The brief video showed the individual displaying a hand-drawn pamphlet featuring the flag of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which the United Nations has listed as a global terrorist organization. The video was shared on Monday via social media affiliated with TTP.

The U.S. diplomatic mission has prohibited employees from traveling to the mosque area until further notice. The advisory also urged American citizens to avoid the area, stating that “TTP militants have issued threats against Faisal Mosque in Islamabad."

The TTP often outguns the Pakistani military. The Afghan Taliban and Al-Qaida have provided the TTP with American weapons abandoned in Afghanistan by the Biden administration. This means the jihadists are better armed and better equipped than the government forces they are fighting. The standard rifle carried by TTP fighters is now the American-made M-4. They also have American night vision equipment.

“Just after the Taliban takeover, the latest night-vision devices were sold at a scrap rate,” Raz Muhammad, 60, a Pakistani weapons trader, was quoted as saying. Around August 2021, the devices, which retail for about $2,000, were being sold for less than $300, he estimated. Insurgents have paired night vision and thermal equipment with small drones to attack troops with more precision, said Zaheer Hassan, a major in the Pakistani army.

Earlier this year, TTP militants captured 18 employees of the Pakistani Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) at a uranium mining installation in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. They held the engineers in custody and released a video of them to the press. While the individuals were not directly involved in the development or storage of nuclear weapons, their targeting suggests the TTP may be focused on acquiring nuclear material. At a minimum, it demonstrates the TTP’s ability to target even employees of highly secure government agencies.

Only days ago, Pakistan’s Intelligence Bureau (IB) announced it had foiled a TTP plot to attack Masroor Airbase in Karachi, a critical hub of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Authorities arrested nine members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including five Afghan nationals, at a residence near the base. The plot had reportedly been in motion for thirteen months.

This was not a couple of guys thinking about doing something or a handful of individuals taking potshots at a guard tower. This was a long-term, well-organized effort to penetrate the defenses of one of the most secure installations in Pakistan.

Masroor Airbase is Pakistan’s largest airbase. It is also known to be a location from which the Pakistanis would launch aircraft carrying nuclear weapons in the event of war. It is located only 5 kilometers from a suspected underground nuclear weapons storage site.

Over the last decade, an underground storage facility has been constructed within the high-security portion of Masroor. Experts have suggested that this facility is an underground nuclear weapons storage and handling facility. If so, this suggests the planned attack on Masroor may have had the purpose of seizing control of nuclear weapons.

The TTP insurgency is not fading away. It is not confined to remote areas of the countryside. It is growing in strength and sophistication, and it is backed by both the Afghan Taliban and Al-Qaida. We ignore it at our peril because if it succeeds, you will be living in a world where Islamic terrorists have nuclear weapons.