In July 2024 a Chinese national who arrived at the border and attempted entry illegally was detained by federal authorities and placed in detention. Medical screening of the individual subsequently showed that they had an extremely virulent drug-resistant form of TB. Despite that, the feds put the individual into general population in a detention facility. The individual in question was then moved to at least two other facilities where again they were put in general population. It is estimated that this individual came into contact with 200 persons in total.

The federal government now proposes to release this individual and put them on the street where they can infect thousands. Louisiana is suing to prevent the federal government from conducting what amounts to a biological weapons attack on the American people. Washington is fighting back.

The detained Chinese citizen has what is known as MDR TB. The following description of the disease is taken directly from the lawsuit filed by Louisiana in which the state is attempting to get an emergency order preventing the release of the infected individual.

“The emergency precipitating this lawsuit involves mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB). TB is a pathogenic bacteria that infects the lungs. It is highly aerobic—it likes and needs oxygen to survive. TB germs can get into the air when a person with active TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks or sings. These germs can stay in the air for several hours, depending on the environment.”

“Relevant here is “drug-resistant TB”—that is, TB bacteria that are resistant to at least one of the most effective TB medicines used in treatment regimens. Drug-resistant TB is transmitted in the same way as drug-susceptible TB, but delays in recognition of the drug resistance (and delays in access to effective anti-TB drugs) may increase transmission and further development of drug resistance.”

“Multi-drug resistant TB (MDR TB) goes one step further because it is TB bacteria that are resistant to at least isoniazid and rifampin, the most effective first-line TB treatment drugs. One type of MDR TB is “pre-extensively drug-resistant TB (pre-XDR TB),” which is resistant to (a) isoniazid, rifampin, and a fluoroquinolone or (b) isoniazid, rifampin, and a second-line injectable (amikacin, capreomycin, and kanamycin). In plain English, pre-XDR TB is extremely serious—and far more so than ordinary TB. It is highly resistant to both first- and second-line anti-TB medications, difficult to treat, and has a high mortality rate.”

“Studies say that the mortality rate is anywhere from 34-39%. It thus represents an imminent threat to public health wherever it appears.”

Lousiana’s lawsuit focuses on the Chinese individual who was detained and identified as having the disease. It is important to note, though, that by now the hundreds of individuals exposed to this “patient zero” have themselves come into contact with hundreds if not thousands of other persons. Some of these inmates have also been released and therefore if infected could already be spreading this particularly deadly variant of TB in the broader population and well outside of Louisiana.

Tuberculosis is one of the most dangerous diseases worldwide. While most Americans consider it a disease of the past, it most definitely has not been eradicated. It is particularly prevalent in a number of Asian countries. China is one of those. China is also known to have a large number of cases involving the drug-resistant form of TB seen in the individual detained in Louisiana.

In short, no one should be surprised to find that a Chinese citizen illegally entering the country has TB of this type. No one in Homeland Security should be unaware of the necessity to isolate an infected person from the general population and to keep them from being released into the broader civilian population outside the prison walls.

Of note the facilities in which the infected individual was held were not actually operated by the federal government. They were all facilities run by the Geo Group a private contractor that gets paid by the federal government to hold detainees. The Geo Group has been criticized heavily for sloppy processes, housing detainees under horrifying conditions and neglecting medical issues.”

“Reports have shown that people detained in privately-owned and -operated immigration detention centers are often subjected to horrific conditions. At facilities owned and operated by GEO, immigrants routinely report experiencing violence, medical neglect, sexual abuse, malnourishment, poor living conditions, and retaliation when they try to report these abuses.”

“At facilities operated by GEO, the company has been credibly accused of medical neglect, forcing detained people to work, and retaliating against detained people for refusing to work. Another privately-run immigration detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey has subjected detainees to severe lack of access to fresh air or sunlight, consistent medical neglect, cramped and unsanitary living quarters, and abusive treatment from guards and other staff.”

US Senator Cory Booker June 2024

An illegal alien carrying a virulent drug-resistant form of TB may have already infected hundreds. The Biden-Harris administration seems intent on making sure that number is allowed to increase exponentially. Coming to a mass transit system or school near you all too soon.