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J.Smith
1h

Sam , I can think of a couple of other important topics that need to be addressed as well, however this is a great start . I will be following to see the direction the Republicans take for the midterms .

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alan carpenter
20m

HERE!!!!! HERE!!!!!!💯👏👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦅🗽🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

MR SAM FADDIS SIR 🇺🇲 GREAT 👍 SPEECH I AGREE 👍 SIR HERE!!!HERE!!!!

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