Donald Trump was elected by a multi-ethnic coalition of working people. They voted for a return to the principles of the republic. They voted for accountability. They voted for the American Dream. They voted against the oligarchs, the elitists, and those who want to destroy the United States and everything it stands for.

You want to win the midterms? Give those people what they voted for.

End H-1B visas. Now. This mechanism allows American companies to bring in low-wage workers to displace Americans from their existing jobs. It is a gift to major corporations at the expense of American citizens and leaves the new workers in the status of indentured servants, exploited for corporate profits.

Deport every person here illegally. Stop hedging. Stop dancing around the topic. If you came across the border in violation of our immigration laws, you committed a crime. Time for you to go home. Want to come back? Follow the rules. Obey the law.

Put the people who staged a slow-motion coup against President Trump, imprisoned his followers, covered up Hunter Biden’s laptop and the Chinese counterintelligence threat it revealed, and forced millions of Americans to take a dangerous experimental “vaccine” in jail.

That doesn’t mean charging people who tried to destroy the Republic with perjury. It means charging them with sedition. It means charging them with treason. If you can conspire to depose a sitting President or rig an election and walk free, our days as a nation of laws are numbered.

Take a stand on the Patriot Act and the government tyranny it represents. No reasonable person can have watched the actions of federal law enforcement during the Biden administration and possibly have missed the fact that Americans were spied upon and persecuted based on their political beliefs. In that light, no reasonable case can be made for the contention that we should simply proceed without taking steps to curtail surveillance powers that have been abused. Stop pretending otherwise.

No one is watching the watchers. Change that.

Take a stand against AI and slow the mad rush to build data centers everywhere across America. Almost every day, there is another story about an AI agent taking actions in clear violation of its programming. We have created something we do not know how to control. Don’t pretend otherwise. Slow down, exercise caution, and figure out how to control this genie before it is too late.

Bring the Iran war to a successful conclusion and then regain the focus on avoiding foreign conflicts. Americans are tired of policing the world. They are tired of draining the Treasury and sending our best and brightest to die abroad. Focus on America and Americans.

Take on election integrity. Restore faith in our elections. Mail-in voting and electronic voting machines have combined to create a system literally filled with vulnerabilities. The best that can be said is that we have no idea who has won when the voting is over. If we no longer have confidence in our elections, the days of the Republic are numbered.

Stop dancing around the danger from Communist China. Beijing is the greatest threat to our national security. The Communists do not want coexistence. They want to dominate the planet. Respond accordingly.

Dramatically reduce the number of Chinese “students” on our soil. Put Chinese intelligence officers in jail. Prosecute Americans who are working for the CCP here and subverting our democracy. Bring manufacturing back to America. Put Americans back to work and stop buying products made by slave labor in Communist China.

Stop kowtowing to Big Pharma and poisoning America. Anyone with a television knows that at least half the ads on television are run by big pharmaceutical companies that make trillions from keeping Americans sick and medicated. Demonstrate the courage to stand up to the ghouls who get rich from this industry.

Follow through on the promise to Make America Healthy Again. Much of our food is poison. It kills us instead of nourishing us. Don’t be afraid to say that out loud and force a change.

Drain the Swamp. Eliminate agencies. Downsize. Washington D.C. is not supposed to be an imperial city. It is supposed to be the seat of a limited federal government serving a free people.

In 2024, Americans voted for a revolution. They have not seen it. Want to win the midterms? Give them what they voted for.