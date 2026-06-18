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Sam Faddis's avatar
Sam Faddis
1h

The supreme leader may be dead. I did not mention him and he is irrelevant. There is no credible reporting Vahidi is dead. In fact, all of the current information indicates that the IRGC has a tighter control than it did before over everything that happens in the Iranian government.

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Contrarian Coffeehouse's avatar
Contrarian Coffeehouse
2h

This is not the outcome that most of us were hoping for. Perhaps Trump wants to kick the can down past the Midterm elections and then do what is needed? Or is this simply a U.S. surrender, which will only encourage jihadists within the U.S. and around the world? And is Israel expected to just let Hezbollah keep on sending missiles into its northern cities?

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