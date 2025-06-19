Iran on Thursday issued a stern warning to the United States against intervening in the escalating conflict between Tehran and Jerusalem, as the country’s leadership signaled full mobilization in the face of rising tensions.

“If the United States wants to actively enter the field in favor of the Zionist regime, Iran will have to use its tools to both teach a lesson to aggressors and defend its national security and national interests,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, speaking on state television.

Israel is continuing strikes on Iran. President Trump is weighing whether or not to direct American forces to join the fray. Iran is issuing steady threats against the United States if it intervenes. The temperature is rising.

We would do well then to consider how Iran will respond to any American attacks on its soil. The commentators pushing for “regime change” in Tehran seem to assume the Iranians will be content to sit still and wait to be targeted by our forces. On balance, that seems unlikely. It also seems unlikely that the Iranian response will be limited to what we are prepared to defend.

The nature of war is that it is unpredictable, and nations at a conventional military disadvantage typically choose to move the conflict into the realm of unconventional warfare, where our superiority is negated.

Much has been made of the Iranian ability to attack our forces in the Middle East. That should be a major concern. The Iranians and their proxies have staged attacks on our troops on many occasions, and they retain the ability to conduct rocket and missile attacks in many parts of the Middle East.

We should not focus our attention exclusively on the danger to American personnel and facilities abroad, however. We ought to be moving with all dispatch right now to try to get on top of the threat here at home.

The best estimates are now that we have somewhere in the neighborhood of fifty million illegal immigrants on our soil. Approximately half of them arrived during the Biden administration. Most of those people presumably have no connection to terrorists or Iran. But, having abandoned any meaningful attempt at border security for a period of years, we have to presume that amongst the millions that Biden let in are some very bad actors. It would seem to be a safe bet that some of those are connected to Iran, Hezbollah, or other pro-Iranian groups.

Venezuela is effectively a launching platform for Iranian and Hezbollah operatives wishing to target the United States. We know the Venezuelans provide full sets of backstopped alias identity documents to Hezbollah operatives so they can move freely internationally.

“Venezuela's strategic partnership with Iran, formalized in a 20-year cooperation agreement in 2022, has further strengthened Hezbollah's position. Maduro explicitly aligned his country with Iran's “Axis of Resistance,” creating an environment where Hezbollah operatives can move freely, access resources, and potentially develop operational capabilities with limited scrutiny.”

There are ongoing efforts already inside the United States to arrest individuals on our soil who have attempted, at the direction of Tehran to assassinate U.S. government officials, including President Trump. There is no indication that we have caught all of these operatives or that the threat has ended.

The Iranians and Hezbollah have been caught conducting pre-operational casing of targets inside the United States over many years. The clear intention was to compile the data necessary to allow operatives to strike targets inside the United States on short notice and with minimal preparation.

“Hezbollah operative, Ali Mohamed Kourani, told the FBI during his 2016-2017 interviews that “in the event that the United States and Iran went to war, the U.S. sleeper cell would expect to be called upon to act.”

Incidents of Iranian and/or Hezbollah casing of targets inside the United States are almost too numerous to list. In 2003, Iranian security officers were caught photographing the New York subway tracks. “Despite two warnings from the State Department about this unacceptable behavior, in May 2004, two more Iranian Mission security guards were observed videotaping infrastructure, public transportation, and New York City landmarks. One month later, the guards from the November 2003 subway incident were expelled by the United States for “engaging in activities that were not consistent with their duties.”

That ended nothing. “In May 2005, tips led the NYPD to six people on a sightseeing cruise who were taking pictures and movies of city landmarks like the Brooklyn Bridge. In September 2008, police interviewed three people taking pictures of railroad tracks. And in September 2010, federal air marshals saw four people taking pictures and videos at a New York heliport.” All the individuals involved ultimately admitted they worked for the Iranian government.

New York has not been the only target. Similar activity has been observed in cities across the country.

Numerous Hezbollah operatives have also been caught conducting this kind of pre-operational surveillance. In the case of Ali Mohammed Kourani and Samer El Debek, the individuals were residing in the United States under long-term “sleeper” cover and had been extensively trained by Hezbollah before entering the United States. They gave every appearance of leading ordinary lives in the U.S., while in reality, they were conducting intelligence-gathering missions for their Beirut-based handlers.

After Kourani and Debek were arrested, former New York City Police Department Commissioner James P. O’Neill noted, “preoperational surveillance is one of the hallmarks of [Hezbollah] in planning for future attacks.”

Ten weeks ago, our Intelligence Community said there was no Iranian nuclear weapons program. We are now standing on the precipice of joining Israel’s efforts to prevent a nuclear breakout by Iran. That does not suggest that our intelligence collection is what it should be. It suggests we are blind.

We'd better fix that in a hurry. The enemy gets a vote, and if we join this conflict, this war may come home in a hurry.

