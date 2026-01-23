AND Magazine

Dana F Harbaugh's avatar
Dana F Harbaugh
1h

Thank you Mr. Faddis for all you do and your subject matter expertise.

I've been extremely depressed lately about this cancer of the Marxist/Islamist/Anarchist Triad metastasizing across America.

It's almost as if this era of flash-screen outrage and algorithmically-generated distortions of truth create the perfect recipe for modern civil war and societal collapse… Where Americans are being programmed to actively hate their neighbors, friends and family so as to destroy their society from within.

Add to that recipe millions of functionally illiterate "graduates" being pumped out of our educational system for decades, as well as millions of those who refuse to assimilate into the nation they decided to move to, and you've got a toxic witch's brew cauldron of destruction.

Making things worse, is that those peddling this bilge know that Constitutional conservative history and thought are easily deemed to be boring and outdated.

Famous celebrities, politicians and online influencers labeling the destruction of America as "cool" helps millions to gulp-down that bilge with a sense of urgency, purpose and virtue.

And now that bilge has become a highly addictive mind-altering drug used by our enemies and touted as the magic elixir to cure all ailments.

Meanwhile, nary a word from the conservative base.

