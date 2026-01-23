For years, the MAGA base of the Republican Party fought to push the America First Agenda and to return Donald Trump to the White House. Against all odds and in the face of weaponization of the justice system, manipulation of the electoral process, and the intense opposition of the so-called mainstream press, it succeeded. Americans voted for an end to the status quo, an end to the oligarchs, and a return of power to the people.

And, now, with President Trump back in the Oval Office, we find that the MAGA agenda seems increasingly blocked. The GOP establishment seems determined to prevent meaningful change and continue business as usual in the Swamp.

The average age of a first-time home buyer is now forty. Many Americans will never be able to own their own home. Washington seems unconcerned. There is no relief in sight.

Consumer credit debt is crushing. President Trump wants an end to sky-high interest rates on consumer credit to help everyday Americans make ends meet. Republicans in Congress do nothing to make this a reality.

Healthcare costs are out of control. President Trump wants a comprehensive overhaul of the system that will reduce costs and prevent sending our money to bloated insurance companies. Republicans in Congress vote with Democrats to pass an extension of Obama’s Affordable Care Act instead.

We are a year into the new administration. There is no sign anywhere of action against those individuals who created the Russiagate hoax and attempted to depose Donald Trump as sitting President during his first term. No one has gone to jail. No one appears headed for jail.

We were promised for years that the Epstein files would be opened for all to see and that we would finally learn the truth about this scandal. Despite continued promises to date, we have seen only a tiny portion of the documentation held by the federal government.

At the local level, we are being subjected to intense pressure to fast-track data centers, which drive up already sky-high electric bills and bring no economic benefit to those most immediately affected. Republicans seem much more concerned with padding the pockets of the billionaires behind all this than standing with average Americans.

We were promised the Swamp would be drained and that entire federal agencies would be eliminated. We were told that the vast extra-constitutional 4th branch of government that increasingly runs our lives would be put under popular control. Nowhere does it appear that this is happening. Congress seems content to leave the bloated federal bureaucracy largely intact.

We were told there would be justice for those who pushed experimental vaccines on American citizens, implemented mad, draconian lockdown procedures, and destroyed the lives and careers of Americans who stood up for personal liberty. Fauci remains a free man, and mRNA vaccines remain a growth industry.

Our electoral system remains filled with vulnerabilities. Elections continue to be stolen. Washington does nothing even as the next round of elections looms before us.

We were promised an end to the replacement of American workers by foreigners brought here to take our jobs. H-1 B visas remain plentiful, and Americans continue to lose their livelihoods and pensions to workers imported from abroad.

The Democrats have not gone away. Their party is increasingly dominated by Marxists like Zohran Mamdani, who wish to destroy the republic. What just happened in Virginia with the inauguration of Abigail Spanberger as Governor ought to send chills up and down the spines of every right-thinking American. She was elected because vast numbers of voters who showed up for Donald Trump in 2024 elected to stay home and withhold their support from a Republican candidate who did not appear to support the MAGA agenda. From the moment she took office, Spanberger has moved with astonishing speed to pursue her radical agenda. The same will happen nationwide if there is no immediate action.

If the Republican Party wants the MAGA base to show up in 2026, they better show up for the base right now. We voted for action. We have not seen it.