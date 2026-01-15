If The Ayatollahs Have Stopped Killing People It Is Because They Have Crushed The Protests
Sam Faddis discusses the situation in Iran with Natalie Winters and what it would take to bring down the regime.
Why do we Americans care?
What's the vital American interest at stake in Iran?
Lindsey Graham is hot to take on regime-change in Iran.
That should be a sign that it is not in America's interest, nor is it a good idea.
Whatever happened to "no more stupid wars?