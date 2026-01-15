AND Magazine

Kent Clizbe's avatar
Kent Clizbe
9h

Why do we Americans care?

What's the vital American interest at stake in Iran?

Lindsey Graham is hot to take on regime-change in Iran.

That should be a sign that it is not in America's interest, nor is it a good idea.

Whatever happened to "no more stupid wars?

