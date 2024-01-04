When you take $31 million dollars from the Chinese as Joe Biden and his cohorts appear to have done, you are probably expected to do something for Beijing in return. By this point in the Biden Presidency, the list of things Joe has done for Xi Jinping is long, but one of the most disturbing is the effective elimination of any control on Chinese nationals entering this country. Even as concerns rise exponentially about the number of military-age Chinese males coming over the border, Joe is working overtime to increase the flow.

Per reporting from the Daily Caller, the Biden administration has directed that the number of questions asked of illegal Chinese immigrants be reduced. Until recently illegal immigrants from China were required to answer 40 separate questions about their background. Now they are expected to answer only five. Human smuggling organizations know the five questions and coach Chinese immigrants in advance on how to answer the questions.

The Chinese also until recently had “searches” of their cellphones conducted. This means Border Patrol agents checked to see with whom the illegals were in contact by phone. This helped establish if they were terrorists, human smugglers or enemy agents - things like that. Those checks are no longer done.

Understand that this is happening as concerns about the possible infiltration of the United States by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) personnel increase daily and worries about a potential Chinese move on Taiwan are exploding. These concerns aren’t conspiracy theories. The United States Senate has formally expressed its concern about possible PLA infiltration in preparation for sabotage actions inside the United States.

“We write to you with concern that over 18,000 Chinese nationals have illegally crossed the southern border in Fiscal Year 2023, with some of these individuals having ties to the CCP’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). July set the record for nationwide encounters with Chinese nationals with just over 6,100. 94.8 percent of Chinese national encounters in FY23 have been single adults. This trend poses a significant threat to our national security and warrants immediate attention and action from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).” “Furthermore, it is our understanding that not a single one of these individuals encountered has been detained for any length of time but rather benefitted from this administration’s policy of catch and release.” “Equally concerning, Chinese nationals crossing the border may include individuals who could engage in espionage activities or cyber-attacks against our critical infrastructure, government agencies, or private sector entities. There have been numerous documented instances of Chinese nationals, at the direction of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), engaging in espionage, stealing military and economic secrets.” Letter from Senators Thom Tillis, Roger Marshall (R-KS), Mike Braun (R-IN), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro.

The Senate is not the only part of Congress focused on the growing danger.

“There’s no question in my mind that the PRC is exploiting the crisis at our Southern border. It was reported yesterday that in this fiscal year, 125 people have entered this country— apprehended, that’s not gotaways—that have matched to the terrorist watch list. Is the PRC exploiting the crisis on our Southern border for their own personal gain?” House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX),

“I think we should assume that any vulnerabilities at our Southern border are open for authoritarian influence of many kinds. I think that’s a safe assumption that if the gaps are there, then those who are working against us are going to use them to their advantage.” Elaine K. Dezenski, the Senior Director of the Center on Economic and Financial Power, Foundation for Defense of Democracies responding to Congressman Pfluger.

Meanwhile, the Chinese are showing every indication of prepping for a move on Taiwan. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported Tuesday that China sent four balloons over the island, three of which passed near to a key air force base.

The reported incursions came as China increased its threats to use force to annex Taiwan.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said three of the balloons passed from east to west, close to the Ching-Chuan-Kang air base, home to many of the dedicated to defending the island against China. The fourth passed north of the port of Keelung, which services Taiwan's crucial trade relations with Japan.

The Chinese are giving every indication of ramping up for offensive military action. Our borders are wide open. We are doing everything in our power to make it as easy as possible for the Chinese to infiltrate onto our soil and prepare for military action here in conjunction with a move in the Pacific.

I guess we know now what $31 million buys.

