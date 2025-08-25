AND Magazine

Dianne Mueller
6hEdited

At last you're talking about a subject I am familiar with and have strong opinions: Food and Nostalgia. My palate is mostly early-American (no hot peppers, cayenne or the like) and I love paisley, calico and denim, or any combination there of. I knew there were differences between my upbringing and my sole friend's family, parents were born and raised in Italy. Momma Luccioni cooked with garlic, my mother's fallback seasonings were salt, pepper and parsley and the occasional leaf of basil. Talk about nostalgia! I was raised on the magnificent Cleveland Museum of Art. Some of my grandchildren have Chinese DNA but they love Cracker Barrel, and we regularly meet there for visiting and food. What's that old expression? "It takes all kinds."

Tom Wigand
2h

Many online have mentioned the Larry Fink / BlackRock* influence on boards of directors and CEO hiring practices. I suspect that there is something to that:

1) Fink / BlackRock were the primary forces behind "ESG" (which is now going underground, not away);

2) Fink was just named as Klaus Schwab's successor at WEF. You know, the folks who laud that by 2030 we regular people will own nothing, live in "15 minute cities" (prisons) and subsist on bugs.

Someone like that isn't necessarily concerned with stock prices (he's putting other peoples' money at risk, not his own), nor the future businesses generally, just that of a few multi-national corporations and banks.

*BlackRock funds are the default investment options among (most?) employer 401k plans. Employees' retirement savings are thus turned over to the clutches of BlackRock, which in turn uses its control of those mutual fund shares to, e.g., vote and so choose who's on boards of directors. Thus, it uses American workers' own money against them in order to pursue a dystopian, Globalist agenda.

IMO, Fink/ BlackRock should be the subject of litigation for breaching their implied (if not express) fiduciary duty to retirement savers, but I'm not aware of any such. At least not yet. DOJ, are you listening?

