Hunter Biden Was Securing Financing For Biotech Labs In Ukraine?
Per reporting from the Daily Mail, “Moscow’s claim that Hunter Biden helped finance a US military 'bioweapons' research program in Ukraine is at least partially true, according to new emails obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.”
…emails from Hunter's abandoned laptop show he helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Department of Defense contractor specializing in research on pandemic-causing diseases that could be used as bioweapons.
He also introduced Metabiota to an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma, for a 'science project' involving high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine.
And although Metabiota is ostensibly a medical data company, its vice president emailed Hunter in 2014 describing how they could 'assert Ukraine's cultural and economic independence from Russia' – an unusual goal for a biotech firm.
The Russian government held a press conference Thursday claiming that Hunter Biden helped finance a US military 'bioweapons' research program in Ukraine
However, the allegations were branded a brazen propaganda ploy to justify president Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and sow discord in the US
But emails and correspondence obtained by DailyMail.com from Hunter's abandoned laptop show the claims may well be true
The president's son and his colleagues invested $500,000 in Metabiota through their firm Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners
They raised several million dollars of funding for the company from investment giants including Goldman Sachs