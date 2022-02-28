Hunter Biden Ex-Business Associate Sentenced To Jail For Defrauding Native American Tribe
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office SDNY (Southern District NY), Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for the fraudulent issuance and sale of more than $60 million of tribal bonds.
Whoa. Devon Archer was sentenced to a year in prison for fraud. FWIW Archer had a lengthy meeting with Biden at the WH April 16, 2014. April 21, Biden flies to Kiev. April 22, it's announced Archer joins board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. May 13, Hunter joins Burisma.
