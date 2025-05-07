This is part of our continuing coverage of what is happening in Clifford Township in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, where Biden’s Green New Scam is alive and well.

Clifford is in rural Northeast Pennsylvania near the New York state line. It sits on top of the Marcellus Shale, one of the world's most productive natural gas fields. Despite that, because of the federal financial incentives that are part of Joe Biden’s ‘Green New Scam”, a company called Susquehanna Solar is proposing to build a large solar farm on what is currently productive farmland.

The residents of Clifford are up in arms. The powers that be don’t care. There is big money involved. People are getting rich off solar farms.

In China.

Almost all the solar panels used in the United States come from China. As we have detailed previously, the manufacture of these panels requires a huge amount of energy. The Chinese manufacturers of the panels get this energy from the burning of coal. Yes, to produce the energy to make the panels we use here, so we can feel good about saving the planet, the Chinese are polluting the air and killing the planet. In fact, they are building new coal-fired power plants at a furious pace right now.

There is discussion in Congress now about ending this madness. Many believe it is time to kill off the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, aka the “Green New Scam,” and stop providing federal incentives for the building of deeply problematic “clean energy” solar and wind farms. But, not so fast. As we said, people are getting rich off this scam.

Enter the lobbyists.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) is a large, well-funded lobbying organization active on Capitol Hill. It serves as the mouthpiece of Chinese solar panel manufacturers. It pushes policies that are good for China at the expense not only of the environment but also of U.S. manufacturers.

They have been very effective in advocating for their foreign clients. In fact, there are only two major non-Chinese U.S. manufacturers left standing: First Solar and Q Cells. They are on life support.

“China has dominated the solar manufacturing sector for a decade, using a playbook similar to OPEC’s control over oil markets,” wrote Mike Carr, Executive Director of the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America coalition, in PV Magazine. “You can either join them or get run over. China is now using this strategy in solar to stifle a U.S. manufacturing renaissance before it can take off.”

Donald Trump is in the White House, working tirelessly to revive American manufacturers and bring good, high-paying jobs back to America. The SEIA is working tirelessly to make sure that does not happen and that we keep going down the job of making China rich.

In 2022, SEIA convinced the Biden administration to impose a two-year moratorium on tariffs targeting Chinese solar products. This decision opened the floodgates to a massive surge of cheap Chinese imports. American manufacturers were obliterated. The solar panel market was overrun by cheap Chinese imports.

The situation is not getting better. It is getting worse. The last U.S. manufacturers are hanging on by a thread. In 2025, building solar farms means buying Chinese panels.

“If you look at SEIA, if they have to advocate on one side or the other, they always benefit Chinese solar companies,” says Nick Iacovella of the Coalition for a Prosperous America, a bipartisan nonprofit.

These Chinese companies are not just hurting the environment. They are turning out these cheap solar panels using slave labor, mostly in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

“95% of solar panels worldwide are made up of polysilicon. Nearly half of global production comes from Xinjiang, where polysilicon is produced by Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities under conditions of forced labor. China's system of forced labor threatens solar supply chains around the world.”

U.S. Department of Labor

So, the United States government is pushing policies that benefit a solar industry dominated by Chinese manufacturers who utilize slave labor and build coal plants that are killing air quality in China and harming the environment. We are, in short, polluting the air and incentivizing slavery so that we can pat ourselves on the back and claim that we are “green”.

There is a moment in the original Planet of the Apes movie when Charlton Heston starts screaming uncontrollably, “It’s a madhouse.” At times like this, you understand the sentiment. Even as we are pushing tariffs and trying desperately to break free of our dependence on China for so much of what we consume, our government is continuing to push incentives that make evil people in a hostile foreign nation ever more wealthy.

Your government is paying to kill the planet and make the Chinese rich. Heston was right. It is a madhouse.