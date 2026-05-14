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Genghy's avatar
Genghy
2h

So the recent cia report and the "underestimations" of the Iranian ability to withstand and continue, shouldn't be a surprise? Seems terrorists and evil around the world would be stopped in their tracks if their ill gotten fiat USD went through some kind of revaluation.

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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
39m

Multiple Presidents since 2003 and yet this still continues on?

Many of the issues detailed by Sam are systemic and seem to go unanswered.

Radical reforms are required but will we see them? The National Debt continues to spiral by the hour as we gnash our teeth over the Iran situation.

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