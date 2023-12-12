When the COVID-19 pandemic began the federal government began to implement the national plan for the response to such an event. Not the one you eventually saw, based on Chinese Communist Party-style lockdowns and the use of unproven, ineffective vaccines, the real plan. This one included the use of proven therapeutic drugs, principally hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). Approval for the widespread use of HCQ was sought.

Physicians were already using it to treat Covid-19 with good results. HCQ was an old drug. It was considered safe.

Then articles began to appear slamming HCQ as dangerous. The FDA stepped in. Approval for the use of HCQ to treat COVID-19 was revoked. A similar pattern of events unfolded in regard to Ivermectin, another well-understood drug that showed promising results.

There would be no alternative for Americans. They would be forced to take brand new, highly controversial vaccines. The world’s biggest experiment was about to begin with the American people as the guinea pigs.

Why?

America First Legal is trying to find out. The group has filed numerous Freedom of Information Act requests with the federal government attempting to get to the bottom of what occurred inside the FDA and other government agencies. They have been stonewalled. The group is now going to court in an effort to get a federal judge to order the FDA to provide the requested records.

The government is fighting this legal action. The bureaucrats, all too many of whom go back and forth with regularity between the “regulatory” agencies and the companies they are paid to “regulate”, don’t want you to know the truth. Particularly, now that everyone in the world knows the vaccines do not prevent you from getting COVID-19. Especially now, when the evidence of adverse health effects from the vaccines is piling up everywhere.

The FDA does not want you to know the truth. They do not want you to understand that they took drugs that could have saved a lot of lives and deliberately removed them from the market.

“Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has shown efficacy against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in some but not all studies. We hypothesized that a systematic review would show HCQ to be effective against COVID-19, more effective when provided earlier, not associated with worsening disease and safe. We searched PubMed, Cochrane, Embase, Google Scholar and Google for all reports on HCQ as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. This included preprints and preliminary reports on larger COVID-19 studies. We examined the studies for efficacy, time of administration and safety. HCQ was found to be consistently effective against COVID-19 when provided early in the outpatient setting. It was also found to be overall effective in inpatient studies. No unbiased study found worse outcomes with HCQ use. No mortality or serious safety adverse events were found. HCQ is consistently effective against COVID-19 when provided early in the outpatient setting, it is overall effective against COVID-19, it has not produced worsening of disease and it is safe.” October 5, 2020, National Library of Medicine

“…After a discussion period, a vote was held on multiple aspects of the data on ivermectin, according to standard WHO guideline development processes. The Panel found the certainty of evidence for ivermectin's effects on survival to be strong and they recommended unconditional adoption for use in the prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19. In summary, based on the totality of the trials and epidemiologic evidence presented in this review along with the preliminary findings of the Unitaid/WHO meta-analysis of treatment RCTs and the guideline recommendation from the international BIRD conference, ivermectin should be globally and systematically deployed in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.” April 21, 2021, American Journal of Therapeutics

The truth is not only that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin showed promise, it is that the vaccines were always doomed to failure. As one of our nation’s top virologists, Dr. Steven Hatfill, physician, virologist, and biological weapons expert said at the time.

“We are forcing people to take a vaccine against a virus that is extinct” “We are creating a pandemic.” “We are causing this.” Dr. Steven Hatfill

COVID-19 is not the measles virus. It is not similar to other viruses against which we have effectively employed vaccines in the past. If you get vaccinated against measles you will likely acquire lifelong immunity against that disease. That is not the case with COVID-19. It mutates faster than you can develop new vaccines.

This was known at the time the vaccines were deployed. They were doomed to failure. At least if you measure failure by the cost in lives. If you are focused on profit, the more times you have to force people to get “boosters” the more money you make. In a sick, sick way the less effective the vaccines are the more money you rake in.

The less effective vaccines were poised for “emergency use,” but only if there were no alternative, only if things like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were taken off the table.

This was settled science in 2020. Everything that happened afterward just made it that much more settled. All the data coming in showed that new cases of COVID-19 were not declining as the vaccines were rolled out. We were not winning the war. We were losing it.

This was never an epidemic of the “unvaccinated.” It was an epidemic of the vaccinated, and there are strong indications that being vaccinated impairs your body’s ability to fight off the virus.

Vaccination may not only make you more likely to come down with COVID, it may increase the chances the disease will kill you. I suppose that increases the necessity to make you take as many vaccines and boosters as possible before you finally check out.

Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Sinovac made $90 billion on their COVID-19 vaccines and medicines in 2021 and 2022 alone. Pfizer made $35 billion. BioNTech and Moderna made $20 billion each, while Sinovac brought in $15 billion.

The pharmaceutical giants made a killing. How many Americans died that should be alive today?

