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Shelley's avatar
Shelley
8h

Missouri has a Substack that tracks our Legislature and it also reports on Data Center activity in the state. St. Charles was a good example and we have Camden County and Webster County elected officials and even electricity board member, and economic council members that have spent many months hiding behind NDAs and now trying to gaslight their citizens. The two substacker are on a speaking tour and currently in Owensville to talk Data Centers and Amendment 5 linked to “Eliminate State Income Tax” legislation that passed the Missouri senate under the cover of darkness. No doubt the globalist are running this state!

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Linden's avatar
Linden
8h

Thank you, Sam & Daniel. People are wishing up. There's a great lady named Alexandra Fasulo in Upstate NY, who is exposing these tactics on her Substack, and has encouraged other citizens to stand against this violation of our sovereignty.

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