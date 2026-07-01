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Contrarian Coffeehouse's avatar
Contrarian Coffeehouse
11h

If the FBI and the CIA aren't talking to Sam Faddis, they should be! Bad as it is, thanks for giving us some insight into the dysfunction of our Intel Agencies...

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Bobbie Love's avatar
Bobbie Love
11h

Thanks again. Good article.

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