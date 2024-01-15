Houthis Continue Attacks In Red Sea: US-Owned Cargo Ship Attacked
Daily Caller: Houthi Missile Strikes US-Owned Cargo Ship In Red Sea
The Iranian-backed Houthi rebel group struck a U.S.-owned cargo ship with a missile on Monday.
The Houthis fired an anti-ballistic missile from Yemen toward the Gibraltar Eagle cargo ship on Monday, damaging the ship but not incapacitating it, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The Houthis have launched dozens of attacks against commercial vessels in recent months in a show of support for Hamas’ ongoing war against Israel. More here.
