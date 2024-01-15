The Iranian-backed Houthi rebel group struck a U.S.-owned cargo ship with a missile on Monday.

The Houthis fired an anti-ballistic missile from Yemen toward the Gibraltar Eagle cargo ship on Monday, damaging the ship but not incapacitating it, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The Houthis have launched dozens of attacks against commercial vessels in recent months in a show of support for Hamas’ ongoing war against Israel. More here.

Reuters

CBS

