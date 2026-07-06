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Timothy Lynch's avatar
Timothy Lynch
19h

the problem is that China has dirt on every corrupt American Politician. So our corrupt POS politicians will cover up China to save themselves from being exposed.

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Jim Johnson's avatar
Jim Johnson
7h

I am waiting to read it. and Sam, I'd love to hear your thoughts on two issues: 1) Joe Biden (or his entourage) were on the ChiCom payroll. 2) Mitch McConnell and his wife are on the payroll as well. He trip to China while Mitch is presumably on his deathbed is really weird.

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