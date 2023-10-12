Hezbollah has launched rocket and mortar attacks on Israel. There are unconfirmed reports of Hezbollah fighters crossing into Israel from Lebanon. The United States has warned Hezbollah to stay out of the fighting between Israel and Hamas, and Hezbollah has responded by saying it considers the United States as much of an enemy as Israel. We have sent a carrier battle group to the area in preparation for possible air strikes against Hezbollah if they intervene.

Is anyone focused on the possibility that Hezbollah may start a war with the United States right here not in the Middle East?

Hezbollah is a massive organization with huge resources. It has a longstanding presence in Latin America and has carried out numerous terrorist attacks there. The only thing separating us from Hezbollah’s Latin American networks is our now largely fictitious border.

That is to say nothing.

Hezbollah has a longstanding relationship with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. It has fighters on the ground right now in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. Sixty-one nations worldwide have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. It may well be the largest, most lethal group on the planet. Hezbollah’s External Security Organization (ESO), otherwise known as “Unit 910” or the alias “Islamic Jihad Organization” is active in multiple countries in Latin America. Its criminal component sometimes called the Business Affairs Component (BAC), is involved in massive money-laundering schemes throughout Central and South America.

Hezbollah has a particularly robust and long-standing relationship with the Communist regime in Venezuela. Iran and Hezbollah work with the Maduro regime building transnational organized crime, human smuggling, and financial networks throughout South America. These networks extend into the United States. Hezbollah and Venezuela’s Lebanese government officials provide these Hezbollah operatives with state-sponsored cover identities and access to Venezuela’s airline and banking systems, enabling them to move freely in the Western Hemisphere.

Using these fake identities Hezbollah operatives can travel all over the world building terrorist infrastructure and carrying out operations. In many documented cases operatives have been determined to have been provided birth certificates, passports, banking, and property records all under false names. Typically these documents show the operatives were born in Venezuela.

There are documented cases of Hezbollah 910 operatives working inside the United States and casing potential targets for future attacks. How many such operatives there are is unknown. We only know about the ones we catch.

Many of the individuals flooding across our southern border right now are carrying Venezuelan identity documents. Clearly, most of those are individuals who think they will be better off economically in the United States than back home in Venezuela. It does not take an expert in intelligence operations or counterterrorism, however, to recognize that the open border and the influx of Venezuelans combine to provide the perfect opportunity for the infiltration of Hezbollah operatives.

What is particularly noteworthy about Unit 910 operations worldwide is the professionalism and the amount of lead time involved. Hezbollah does not hurriedly mount operations on the fly. It lays the foundations for attacks years in advance.

Hezbollah has been noted in many instances to acquire and stockpile explosives worldwide for use in future attacks.

According to the Israelis:

Hezbollah’s Unit 910 conducts “long-term planning for immense, game-changing terror attacks.” In a number of cases, Hezbollah was found to have stockpiled harmless-looking “First Aid” ice packs filled with ammonium nitrate. In one case in Thailand Hezbollah had amassed a cache of 10,000 pounds of urea-based fertilizer and 10 gallons of ammonium nitrate which was stored in First Aid ice packs. In Cyprus, a supply of First Aid ice packs consisting of more than eight metric tons of ammonium nitrate was found in the home of 26-year-old Hussein Bassam Abdallah, a dual Lebanese and Canadian national who admitted to being a member of Hezbollah. Abdullah “pleaded guilty and was given a six-year prison sentence in June 2015.” In September 2015, in the United Kingdom, multiple caches of tons of explosive materials were discovered as stockpiles on the outskirts of London. The explosive ammonium nitrate was packaged in thousands of disposable First Aid ice packs. This is more explosive than was used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people. TheCipherBrief

Hezbollah does not simply acquire explosives. It has also been found to have cultivated contacts capable of providing firearms for use in attacks. There are documented cases of this kind of activity in New York City.

In addition to focusing on logistics Hezbollah has also been known to create target packages on potential targets years in advance. This activity has been proven to have taken place in both New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. In one case an Iranian operative was found to have information in his possession on several members of Congress.

We are laser-focused on funneling support to the Israelis and surging troops to the Middle East. Meanwhile, a very dangerous enemy has been prepping the battlefield for a future confrontation right here at home. Every day thousands of new illegals enter our country without even the pretense of meaningful security screening. It is virtually impossible to believe that our enemies are not taking advantage of this and preparing to strike.

All eyes are on the Middle East.

No one seems to understand. Hezbollah is already here.

Share