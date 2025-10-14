AND Magazine

Charles J. Key
9h

The problem is that communism is like the putrid pus in a boil; unless it’s lanced and treated early, it rots and expands until it bursts open. Mr. Faddis’s warning is a lance, but it may be too late. Due to Americans growing complacent about God and Country, the communist boil may have festered to the point it’s starting to erupt. The “Me Firsters” have allowed our universities to corrupt their children, voted for people who promised them benefits and baubles, watched those benefits and baubles skyrocket the national debt, and tolerated administrations who meekly bowed to communist world powers and worked to erode the Constitutional guaranties that kept our Republic and its people strong. Right now the main lance to the communist boil is Donald Trump. His election was a promising return to the time when America was, indeed, great. The potential election of the boil Mamdani is a warning to America not to return to the complacency that permitted the likes of him to fester among us. The communists will never quit: neither can real Americans. President Trump said it best after he was shot: we must “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!”

alan carpenter
9h

You know what...I think that this is really good 👍 teaching on the matters of communism about their social interaction and thoughts and motivations....this is a good example for our young Adults of maturity....VERY IMPORTANT 👀 FOR CAUTION ⚠️ could be a subject in our nation's School's with the utmost American teachers 😎🇺🇲

Thank you Mr Sam FADDIS SIR 🇺🇲👍🗽🦅🇺🇲⚖️🇺🇸

