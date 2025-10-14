In the world of Communist myth-making making the Bolsheviks took power in October of 1917 when the Russian people rose against tyranny and proclaimed a people’s government. That is all that is. A myth.

The Tsar was deposed in February of 1917. A provisional government took power and began to try to chart a truly democratic course. The Bolsheviks then staged a coup in October 1917 and crushed the nascent democratic government.

Communists don’t like democracy. They prefer top-down totalitarian rule.

The people of New York City would do well to remember this. The guy leading the pack in the race for Mayor is Zohran Mamdani. He is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The DSA likes to call itself a socialist party.

It is not. The DSA is an explicitly Communist organization whose ideology mirrors that of the guys who seized power in 1917 in Russia.

DSA members call each other “comrade”. The party has formally called for the abolition of all private property. They want communal housing. They want children raised in a communal structure, not by their families. The DSA wants state ownership of the “means of production”. These ideas are straight out of the Communist Manifesto and Stalin’s Russia.

DSA conventions are decorated with posters of Karl Marx. Marx is frequently cited as an authority by DSA members.

“Marx did not believe that workers’ revolution would occur because of socialism’s moral desirability or the wisdom of socialists. Rather, he posited that the increasingly interdependent nature of capitalist production would come into conflict with the private ownership and control of economic resources. For Marx, only the working class had a common interest in revolution and the structural power within the mode of production to carry it out. But it would take political organization for the working class to fulfill its potential as the social agent of revolution.”

DSA Strategy Document

The DSA is run by the National Political Committee, its version of the typical Communist Central Committee. The majority of the members of this committee are open Communists from groups like the Marxist Unity Group, Red Star, and Bread and Roses.

The Marxist Unity Group wants the “DSA to free itself from the Democratic Party and all other capitalist influences.” It supports a “popular mandate for revolution.”

“Red Star is a Marxist-Leninist caucus in DSA. Our primary goal, the goal which informs all of our organizing work, is to abolish capitalism and, ultimately, to achieve communism. We do not believe that capitalism can be reformed into socialism – it must be overthrown and replaced.”

Red Star Points Of Unity

“Bread & Roses is a national caucus of Marxist organizers in the Democratic Socialists of America.”

Bread and Roses Website

“Give me four years to teach the children, and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

Vladimir Lenin

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) recently published a panel discussion from its annual Socialism Conference that featured open calls for the abolition of the nuclear family and traditional family structure in the US.

The panel, titled “The Left and the Family: A Roundtable,” took place on July 4 and was part of something called the Socialism Conference in Chicago. I encourage you to watch the entire video.

The DSA provided this summary of its content. The nuclear family is “an inherently repressive, racist, and heterosexist institution that functionally reinforces and reproduces capitalism.”

“The only real difference between marriage and prostitution is the price and duration of the contract…The institution of marriage can only exist alongside the criminalization of sex workers.”

Emily Jankiram of New York City for Abortion Rights

During a Q&A session, one self-identified Baptist minister from Austin, a DSA member, said, “I want to perform abortions at a church before it’s all said and done.”

During the same session, Eman Abdelhadi, a University of Chicago sociologist, said, “What we actually mean is the nuclear family as an economic unit…the way we live now, who your parents are, who you partner with, how many children you have—these are all economic conditions.” She went on to describe a future “liberatory horizon” in which food, housing, education, and care were collectivized. She also claimed that groups “disposable to capitalism,” like black women and indigenous communities, have already “modeled” this, and the world should follow suit.

The greatest threat to Communism has always been the traditional family unit. As long as there exists an entity outside the state that raises, rears, and educates young people, Communism can never really fully take hold. It is essential to the success of the totalitarian agenda that each individual stand naked and alone against the machine.

The DSA understands that, and its platform has long included those elements required to break down traditional society and replace it with something that can be molded, manipulated, and controlled.

“End the state recognition of the gender binary and enforcement of heteronormativity.”

DSA Platform

Zohran Mamdani and the DSA want you to ignore all this. They want you to believe they stand for democracy and freedom, just as Lenin and the Bolsheviks wanted the Russian people to believe they were getting rid of the Tsar and replacing him with a popularly elected government. The Bolsheviks were lying then. The DSA and Mamdani are lying now.

Communists do not believe in democracy.