Every totalitarian movement has them. They are the foot soldiers, the goons, the ones who intimidate the opposition into shutting up and accepting the inevitable. Hitler had the Brown Shirts. Mao had the Red Guards.

The ongoing Marxist revolution in this nation is no different.

A group calling itself ‘Ruth Sent Us’ is calling for its followers to invade the homes of those Supreme Court justices it has identified as being likely to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. It has published the addresses of the residences online. The same group is telling its members to invade Catholic churches this coming Sunday.

Lest you think that the call for people to invade churches is based on some vision of respectful attendance at a worship service take a few moments to watch the video embedded above, which shows one of these invasions in progress. Activists dressed as women from the dystopian Handmaid’s Tale march around inside a church chanting, refusing orders to leave, and completely disrupting the service. Repeated requests that they leave are ignored.

There is no reason to think that disruptions of services will be the full extent of what is coming. Already, earlier this week, property and statues at the Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder, CO, were damaged with pro-abortion graffiti and a window was smashed, according to The Denver Post. “My Body My Choice” was sprayed across a church door and “Keep Your Religion Off Our Bodies on an exterior wall.

If you try to sign up to participate in a Ruth Sent Us event you are redirected to the site for an organization called Strike for Choice. This group is organizing similar actions all across the country targeting businesses and corporations that it does not believe have been sufficiently vocal in standing up for “reproductive freedom.

Strike for Choice operates under the umbrella organization Vigil for Democracy, which is actually organizing a whole series of “strikes” each one of which focuses on a different point in a far left agenda. Vigil for Democracy expresses a radical agenda explicitly directed at supporters of Donald Trump and members of the MAGA movement. Earlier this year it organized a series of “strikes” outside U.S. Attorney’s offices demanding that Republican lawmakers present in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 be arrested and tried for treason. In the old Soviet Union they called those show trials.

As we peel back all the layers behind Ruth Sent Us we go deeper into the shadowy world of radical leftist organizations where the objective is to conceal rather than to illuminate. The leadership of Ruth Sent US is not available on its website, but someone named Sam Spiegel is listed as having registered the domain name. Spiegel is the treasurer of a group called Unseat which has been attacking conservative justices for sometime. It is one of the entities that attacked Justice Kavanaugh. The P.O. box used by Unseat is the same one used by Ruth Sent Us, so it seems fair to conclude that the two names are essentially synonymous.

The FEC filings for Unseat also list the name of another individual, Vara Ramakrishnan. Her Facebook page contains references to Strike for Choice. It also shows that she is affiliated with RefuseFascism.org. Refuse Fascism is a known front for the Revolutionary Communist Party of the USA.

Comments by Ramakrishnan on the RefuseFascism.org website reveal a lady who is committed to mass revolutionary action. She calls for “mass unrest,” bringing a city “to its knees” and multiple “simultaneous actions.” All of this she explains is to overwhelm the capacity of the authorities to deal with the scope of the unrest.

Bob Avakian is the leader of the Revolutionary Communist Party of the United States. He is a former member of the Students for a Democratic Society, a domestic extremist group active in the 1960’s and 1970’s. In 2016 Avakian’s Revolutionary Communist Party and other leftist groups formed Refuse Fascism. This group was one of the primary driving forces behind the rise of Antifa nationwide.

Avakian is remarkably direct about his intentions and the goals of his movement.

“Let’s get down to basics. We need a revolution. Anything else, in the final analysis, is bullshit.” Bob Avian

Avakian’s party is no less direct. There can be no ambiguity whatsoever about its goals or its methodology. Its proposed constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America reads in part.

“The New Socialist Republic in North America is…a form of dictatorship – the dictatorship of the proletariat… In accordance with this, the governing bodies and processes of this socialist state, at all levels, must be vehicles for the furtherance of the communist revolution… The armed forces, militia, and other organs of public defense and security shall be under a system of overall leadership combining the central Executive Council and the Revolutionary Communist Party, with the Party having the ultimate leadership responsibility and role. The responsibility for the enforcement of the laws and the defense of the Constitution by the organs of public security resides with the Executive Council, with the overall and ultimate leadership of the Revolutionary Communist Party.”

Refuse Fascism is largely financed by the Alliance for Global Justice. The Alliance sought the overthrow of the Trump administration. The group describes itself as “anti-capitalist” and opposed to the principles of liberal democracy and individual rights. It favors a multi-polar world with powerful rivals to American primacy. It has advocated for authoritarian regimes since its founding.

In the runup to the 2020 election radical organizations fueled by dark money set this country on fire. They have not gone away. Their objectives remain the same. They want the overthrow of the existing political, economic and social order. They are not looking for a more equitable democratic system. They are looking to destroy the democratic system.

These revolutionary groups are energizing their nationwise apparatus again. They are preparing to unleash the storm. The foot soldiers of the revolution have their marching orders and we will all soon feel the impact.