Michael Shellenberger just wrote a powerful piece detailing what he says are the connections between the Central Intelligence Agency and its former Director Gina Haspel and the multiple Deep State efforts first to prevent Donald Trump from reaching the White House and then to remove him from it once he won the 2016 election. It is required reading.

Here is my question, however. At this point, 100 days into the new Trump administration, have we done what is required to guarantee this never happens again? Have we really vanquished the Deep State, or is it still there, plotting even now its next move?