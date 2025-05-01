Michael Shellenberger just wrote a powerful piece detailing what he says are the connections between the Central Intelligence Agency and its former Director Gina Haspel and the multiple Deep State efforts first to prevent Donald Trump from reaching the White House and then to remove him from it once he won the 2016 election. It is required reading.
Here is my question, however. At this point, 100 days into the new Trump administration, have we done what is required to guarantee this never happens again? Have we really vanquished the Deep State, or is it still there, plotting even now its next move?
I heard once a mind is a beautiful thing not to waist away ...
Mr Sam FADDIS SIR 🇺🇸 you really put it into a pure perspective 👌 there is quite a few people's who missed their calling..we sure come up short in our institutions that has been corroded over the years to direct ones attention for that crafting skill of intelligence...
Thank you SIR 🇺🇸 for this Alert
Hope for it to arise again it's a wonderful thing we can have in our institutions again 🇺🇸🗽🦅✝️ GO CIA 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇲