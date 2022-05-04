In 2019 the Republican-controlled state legislature in Pennsylvania decided to pass Act 77, which took the state to no excuse, mail-in voting. The 2020 election was the predictable result. Fraud was rampant.

Ever since, the Patriot movement in the state, which represents the base of the Republican Party, has demanded that the Republican-controlled legislature fix the problem and return the state to in-person voting. Predictably enough the establishment in Harrisburg has done nothing. The upcoming May 17th primary election will be conducted using all the same procedures that were so disastrous in 2020.

Having asked the establishment to take action and been ignored the Patriot movement has had enough. It is done asking. It is demanding action.

On April 30th the leaders of over forty Patriot groups in the state, including some of the very largest, gathered together and crafted a demand to the legislature. It reads as follows:

“Election Integrity Declaration Whereas electoral integrity is essential to the functioning of a constitutional republic, and Whereas, the move to mail-in and drop-box voting in Pennsylvania has seriously undermined the integrity of our electoral process. We the People of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania do hereby demand that the Pennsylvania state legislature immediately return the Commonwealth to in-person voting on election day, with the exceptions as noted in the PA election code prior to ACT 77, with photo identification, proof of US citizenship, state residency and hard copy paper ballots. Attested to this _____ day of April 2022.”

The declaration will be sent electronically to every member of the Pennsylvania House and Senate. It will be delivered in hard copy to Harrisburg on May 11th by a delegation composed of Patriot group leaders.

As of this morning, the declaration now has the support of 68 Pennsylvania-based patriot groups.

Harrisburg you have a problem. The groups have come together. Either comply or face the political price.

Editor’s note: The author was a participant in the April 30th meeting.

Share