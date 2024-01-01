On this the first day of the new year, we thought it appropriate to take a moment and thank those who make it possible for AND Magazine to do what it does.

First and foremost, thank you to you the readers, and particularly to those of you who contribute financially to our efforts. AND Magazine exists for one reason – to tell the truth as best we can discern it, and your support makes it possible for us to continue our efforts.

Secondly, thank you to those of you who write for the magazine, investigate leads, and participate in this truth-telling enterprise. You are all friends. Many of you are colleagues. Some of you are people with whom we have gone in harm’s way in defense of the republic. We are honored to have your support.

Finally, Happy New Year! Take some time to celebrate and spend time with those most important in your lives. You deserve it. There will be plenty of time tomorrow to return to the fight.